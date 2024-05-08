16th CNS International Squash Championship Begins
The 16th Chief of the Naval Staff International Squash Championship commenced at Roshan Khan Jahangir Khan Squash Complex, Karachi
Commander Karachi, Rear Admiral Muhammad Saleem graced the occasion as chief guest and declared the championship Open, said a news release on Wednesday.
During Chief of the Naval Staff International Squash Championship, 24 players will prove mettle of their skills, which include 19 international players from Austria, Czech Republic, Netherlands, Egypt, UK, Hong Kong and Malaysia.
Tournament Director, Commodore Tauqeer Ahmed Khawaja in his opening remarks apprised the audience that Pakistan Navy is conducting Chief of the Naval Staff Open Squash Championship for last two decades. A total of 23 matches will be played during the championship, including four quarter finals, two semi finals and grand finale on May 12.
The Tournament Director hoped that the championship will be helpful in promotion of sports in general and squash in particular. He appreciated the spirit of players, officials and sponsors for their support and presence in this mega event.
This year, CNS International Squash Championship will see four new events which include categories for Women, U13/15 Boys and U15 Girls. The tournament has been registered with Professional Squash Association (PSA), an international governing body for professional squash circuit.
The inaugural match of the first round was played between Hazem Hossam & Mohammad Syafiq Kamal and Mohammad Syafiq Kamal was declared winner of the match.
First CNS International Squash Championship was conducted in year 2000 with Prize money of US$ 6000. Over the years, the tournament prize money has increased appreciably and this year it is US$ 20,000. Further, prize money for additional categories are as under:
Women Satellite Series: US$ 2,000
Junior Boys Under-13: PKR 100,000
Junior Boys Under-15: PKR 100,000
Junior Girls Under-15: PKR 100,000
The opening ceremony was attended by civil & military dignitaries, sponsors and senior players of squash.
