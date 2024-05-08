Open Menu

16th CNS International Squash Championship Begins

Zeeshan Mehtab Published May 08, 2024 | 10:14 PM

16th CNS international squash championship begins

The 16th Chief of the Naval Staff International Squash Championship commenced at Roshan Khan Jahangir Khan Squash Complex, Karachi

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2024) The 16th Chief of the Naval Staff International Squash Championship commenced at Roshan Khan Jahangir Khan Squash Complex, Karachi.

Commander Karachi, Rear Admiral Muhammad Saleem graced the occasion as chief guest and declared the championship Open, said a news release on Wednesday.

During Chief of the Naval Staff International Squash Championship, 24 players will prove mettle of their skills, which include 19 international players from Austria, Czech Republic, Netherlands, Egypt, UK, Hong Kong and Malaysia.

Tournament Director, Commodore Tauqeer Ahmed Khawaja in his opening remarks apprised the audience that Pakistan Navy is conducting Chief of the Naval Staff Open Squash Championship for last two decades. A total of 23 matches will be played during the championship, including four quarter finals, two semi finals and grand finale on May 12.

The Tournament Director hoped that the championship will be helpful in promotion of sports in general and squash in particular. He appreciated the spirit of players, officials and sponsors for their support and presence in this mega event.

This year, CNS International Squash Championship will see four new events which include categories for Women, U13/15 Boys and U15 Girls. The tournament has been registered with Professional Squash Association (PSA), an international governing body for professional squash circuit.

The inaugural match of the first round was played between Hazem Hossam & Mohammad Syafiq Kamal and Mohammad Syafiq Kamal was declared winner of the match.

First CNS International Squash Championship was conducted in year 2000 with Prize money of US$ 6000. Over the years, the tournament prize money has increased appreciably and this year it is US$ 20,000. Further, prize money for additional categories are as under:

Women Satellite Series: US$ 2,000

Junior Boys Under-13: PKR 100,000

Junior Boys Under-15: PKR 100,000

Junior Girls Under-15: PKR 100,000

The opening ceremony was attended by civil & military dignitaries, sponsors and senior players of squash.

Related Topics

Karachi Squash Pakistan Navy Sports Egypt Hong Kong Austria United Kingdom Czech Republic Malaysia Netherlands Pakistani Rupee Money May Women Event From

Recent Stories

Accountability in LESCO: Two officers dismissed

Accountability in LESCO: Two officers dismissed

3 seconds ago
 May 9 incidents - a biggest conspiracy against Pak ..

May 9 incidents - a biggest conspiracy against Pakistan's integrity, development ..

7 seconds ago
 PTI's penchant for baseless allegations and stirri ..

PTI's penchant for baseless allegations and stirring controversy: Khawaja Asif

2 minutes ago
 Sub-Inspector's daughter achieves remarkable succe ..

Sub-Inspector's daughter achieves remarkable success in CSS examination

2 minutes ago
 IHC dismisses notification of declaring Bushra Bib ..

IHC dismisses notification of declaring Bushra Bibi's residence as sub-jail

2 minutes ago
 IG Punjab congratulates SI Khadim Hussain on son's ..

IG Punjab congratulates SI Khadim Hussain on son's prestigious achievement

2 minutes ago
May 9 stands as dark chapter in Pakistan's history ..

May 9 stands as dark chapter in Pakistan's history: AJK PM

2 minutes ago
 Punjab lawyers announce strike on May 9

Punjab lawyers announce strike on May 9

8 minutes ago
 Ministry confirms moon unseen, Ziquad to commence ..

Ministry confirms moon unseen, Ziquad to commence May 10

8 minutes ago
 Pakistani fishing industry attracts Chinese invest ..

Pakistani fishing industry attracts Chinese investors: PCJCCI

8 minutes ago
 Punjab Police supporting Thalassemia-affected chil ..

Punjab Police supporting Thalassemia-affected children in treatment: Dr. Usman A ..

8 minutes ago
 IHC adjourns hearing on PTI founder's plea against ..

IHC adjourns hearing on PTI founder's plea against verdict of accountability cou ..

19 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports