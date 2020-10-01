UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

16th National Women's Squash Championship Kicks Off In Abbottabad

Zeeshan Mehtab 37 seconds ago Thu 01st October 2020 | 08:04 PM

16th National Women's Squash Championship kicks off in Abbottabad

The 16th National Women's Squash Championship has been kicked off in Abbottabad organized by District Administration in collaboration with Pakistan Squash Federation

ABBOTTABAD , (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2020 ) :The 16th National Women's Squash Championship has been kicked off in Abbottabad organized by District Administration in collaboration with Pakistan Squash Federation.

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Maghis Sanaullah welcomed all the players and guests and said better sports opportunities for youth are a priority of the district administration.

DIG of Hazara Qazi Jameel-ur-Rehman attended the function as the chief guest and appreciated the performance of the players.

The deputy commissioner congratulated them on organizing the Women's Squash Championship by the Department of Sports and Squash Federation.

Speaking on the occasion, he appreciated the performance of the women athletes participating in the competition and hoped that all the athletes would perform at their best and would further brighten the name of the country and the nation at home and abroad.

Former Director Sports Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Tariq Mahmood, Chairman District Reconciliation Committee General (Ayaz) Saleem Rana, District Sports Officer and officials of Squash Organizing Committee attended the function.

Related Topics

Pakistan Squash Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sports Abbottabad Women All Best

Recent Stories

TAMM highlights digital services for Abu Dhabi sen ..

50 minutes ago

DGCX’s FX contracts deliver significant value to ..

1 hour ago

EAD, Etihad Aviation Group join forces to reduce s ..

1 hour ago

Effective policing, welfare of policemen on top pr ..

32 seconds ago

Data Gunj Bakhsh urs to start from October 6

34 seconds ago

Low-cost online ads do not dilute most expensive U ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.