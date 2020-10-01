The 16th National Women's Squash Championship has been kicked off in Abbottabad organized by District Administration in collaboration with Pakistan Squash Federation

ABBOTTABAD , (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2020 ) :The 16th National Women's Squash Championship has been kicked off in Abbottabad organized by District Administration in collaboration with Pakistan Squash Federation.

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Maghis Sanaullah welcomed all the players and guests and said better sports opportunities for youth are a priority of the district administration.

DIG of Hazara Qazi Jameel-ur-Rehman attended the function as the chief guest and appreciated the performance of the players.

The deputy commissioner congratulated them on organizing the Women's Squash Championship by the Department of Sports and Squash Federation.

Speaking on the occasion, he appreciated the performance of the women athletes participating in the competition and hoped that all the athletes would perform at their best and would further brighten the name of the country and the nation at home and abroad.

Former Director Sports Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Tariq Mahmood, Chairman District Reconciliation Committee General (Ayaz) Saleem Rana, District Sports Officer and officials of Squash Organizing Committee attended the function.