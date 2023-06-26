Open Menu

16th Special Olympic World Games Conclude With Spectacular Closing Ceremony

Zeeshan Mehtab Published June 26, 2023 | 08:26 PM

16th Special Olympic World Games conclude with spectacular closing ceremony

The 16th Special Olympic World Games played in Berlin, Germany ended with a spectacular closing ceremony at the Brandenburg Gate on Sunday night

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2023 ) :The 16th Special Olympic World Games played in Berlin, Germany ended with a spectacular closing ceremony at the Brandenburg Gate on Sunday night.

The next Winter Olympic World Games will be held in Italy in 2025, according to a communique issued here on Monday.

At the closing ceremony, the torch of the Games was extinguished and the flag of the Special Olympics was handed over to Italy, the host country of the next games.

In the games which lasted for 9 days, about 6,500 athletes from 176 countries took part in the closing ceremony. At the closing ceremony, the athletes enjoyed the musical program. They performed various dance performances and exchanged their jackets and souvenirs. In the end, there was a beautiful display of fireworks.

Related Topics

World Germany Berlin Italy Sunday Olympics From

Recent Stories

UAE stocks gain AED220 billion in market value in ..

UAE stocks gain AED220 billion in market value in H1 2023

55 seconds ago
 Commissioner calls for finalizing plan regarding d ..

Commissioner calls for finalizing plan regarding disposal of sacrificial animals ..

3 minutes ago
 Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi puts ..

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi puts line departments on alert

3 minutes ago
 The Islamabad High Court (IHC) adjourns appeal of ..

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) adjourns appeal of DC ICT

3 minutes ago
 PML-N to come up to people's expectations: Prime M ..

PML-N to come up to people's expectations: Prime Minister's Coordinator Khawaja ..

3 minutes ago
 Two arrested, arms recovered

Two arrested, arms recovered

3 minutes ago
IPP to participate in election with 'Eagle' electo ..

IPP to participate in election with 'Eagle' electoral symbol

7 minutes ago
 Court sends Parvez Elahi on judicial remand in mon ..

Court sends Parvez Elahi on judicial remand in money-laundering case

7 minutes ago
 Mayor directs officials to ensure cleanliness on E ..

Mayor directs officials to ensure cleanliness on Eid-ul-Azha

8 minutes ago
 Mayor assures citizens of municipal grievances

Mayor assures citizens of municipal grievances

5 minutes ago
 Ruble drops, markets steady after aborted uprising ..

Ruble drops, markets steady after aborted uprising in Russia

5 minutes ago
 Mayor Karachi asks JI's Hafiz Naeem to sit togethe ..

Mayor Karachi asks JI's Hafiz Naeem to sit together for development of Karachi

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports