16th Special Olympic World Games conclude with spectacular closing ceremony

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2023 ) :The 16th Special Olympic World Games played in Berlin, Germany ended with a spectacular closing ceremony at the Brandenburg Gate on Sunday night.

The next Winter Olympic World Games will be held in Italy in 2025, according to a communique issued here on Monday.

At the closing ceremony, the torch of the Games was extinguished and the flag of the Special Olympics was handed over to Italy, the host country of the next games.

In the games which lasted for 9 days, about 6,500 athletes from 176 countries took part in the closing ceremony. At the closing ceremony, the athletes enjoyed the musical program. They performed various dance performances and exchanged their jackets and souvenirs. In the end, there was a beautiful display of fireworks.