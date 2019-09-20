UrduPoint.com
17 Countries Athletes To Feature In Khunjerab Marathon Race

Muhammad Rameez 2 days ago Fri 20th September 2019 | 09:46 PM

Athletes from 17 countries Friday arrived in Sost, Gilgit-Baltistan to participate in the Khunjerab Highest Altitude Marathon Race, commencing on Saturday

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2019 ) :Athletes from 17 countries Friday arrived in Sost, Gilgit-Baltistan to participate in the Khunjerab Highest Altitude Marathon Race, commencing on Saturday.

The adventurous marathon, consisting of various distances is the world's highest race, taking place above 15,000 feet near the picturesque Pakistan-China border. It is being held under the aegis of Winter Federation of Pakistan.

The race will kick off from Khunjerab Pass and after passing through the zigzag Karakoram Highway will reach to its end point.

In total, there will be three events in the race - ultra-marathon (50k), full marathon (42km) and half-marathon (21km).

The participants of the race said they were determined to become Guinness World Records title holders by successfully completing the race. They also appreciated Pakistan's traditional hospitality.

It is hoped that besides promoting tourism the race will help highlight the positive image of Pakistan in the world.

