17-year-old Asad Ullah of Larjum Tehsil declared as best athlete

DIR UPPER, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2020 ) : A 17-year-old Asad Ullah of Larjum Tehsil was declared as best athlete of the KP U-21 Dir Upper Inter-Tehsil Games being played at scenic Dir Upper sports Complex on Saturday.

Asad Ullah, a student of class-9 hailing from a remote Ghandigar village claimed gold medal in the 100m, 200m and Javelin throw and was adjudged as best athlete with his stunning performance.

"It is my first time to be part of such like Games," Asad Ullah to media men soon after winning two gold medals and another gold medal in Javelin throw when he showed a distance of 49.9 meters.

He also guided his team Larjum Tehsil to win overall trophy of Athletic Meet while Dir Tehsil got runners-up trophy.

In the discus throw Farooq of Dir Tehsil won gold medals, followed by Mujahid of Larjum Tehsil with silver medal and Usman of Waray Tehsil.

In the shot put Naeem won gold medal, followed by Jawad Ali and Sajid Khan, in Javelin throw Asad Ullah won gold medal, followed by Mustafa and Imtiaz, in the long jump Farooq won gold medal, followed by Faisal of Shereengal and Sanaullah of Larjum.

Asad Ullah won gold medal in 100m, followed by Waqas of Dir and Jabbar of Shereengal Tehsil, in the 200m Asad Ullah won gold medal, followed by Luqman of Waray and Rehman of Larjum Tehsil.

Dir Upper got runners-up trophy and was awarded Rs. 10,000 cash prize. In the Tug of war Larjum won gold medal, followed by Dir Tehsil by 2-1. Both were tied 1-1 in the first pull and later on in the third pull Larjum marched into victory.

Larjum secured 45 points by taking three gold medals and four silver medal, followed by Dir with two gold and three silver medals recorded 44 points. education Officer Tahir Shah, District Sports Officer Mukhtur Hussain gave away trophies and cash prizes to the winners.

