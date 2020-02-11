17th edition of PCB Podcast out now

The 17th edition of PCB Podcast has been released and is available here for free listening and downloading for editorial purposes

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th February, 2020) The 17th edition of PCB Podcast has been released and is available here for free listening and downloading for editorial purposes.

This edition of the PCB Podcast includes:

· PCB Chief Executive Wasim Khan discusses the significance of MCC’s tour of Pakistan

· Pakistan bowling coach Waqar Younis reflects on Pakistan’s win against Bangladesh and shares his thoughts on Naseem Shah’s record-breaking hat-trick

· Pakistan national women’s team captain Bismah Maroof provides insights on team’s preparations for the upcoming ICC Women’s T20 World Cup from Australia

· Multan Sultans captain Shan Masood shares his excitement on leading the franchise in HBL PSL 2020

· Former Pakistan cricketer Shahid Afridi, who will be donning Multan Sultans’ colours, looks forward to playing in Multan