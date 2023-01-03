18th Cholistan Desert Rally to start Cultural Festival on Feb 6

Managing Director Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC) Afatb-ur-Rehman on Tuesday said that the 18th TDCP international Cholistan desert rally and the cultural festival would be organized in Bahawalpur from February 6 to 12

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2023 ) :Managing Director Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC) Afatb-ur-Rehman on Tuesday said that the 18th TDCP international Cholistan desert rally and the cultural festival would be organized in Bahawalpur from February 6 to 12.

Congratulating the team of the Punjab tourism department led by Managing Director Mohammad Ali Abbas Agha, he said that they have been doing a great job for the last seventeen years to continuously organize this thrilling event in the desert of Cholistan which is otherwise a neglected tourist destination.

He said that the Punjab tourism department generates economic activity through this event every year in an area where there is no other industry or business is available.

It is a great contribution in terms of economic activity to the local people of that area, said MD PTDC adding that when this event takes place, many young people find small jobs in that area due to this rally.

He said that the event in 2023 is going to be the biggest event of all previous events because the Punjab tourism department has invited international drivers to participate in the rally.

He said Cholistan was a fertile piece of land in the past because five rivers of Punjab used to flow from the area.

He said the motorists will find a great diversity of people living in the area and would be a great opportunity to experience not just the landscape of the desert but also the great living culture of Cholistan.

He is it is an opportunity for the tourists to experience as a tourist, the great diversity of southern Punjab and its history.

He said the Cholistan desert rally has originated many different other jeep rallies in Pakistan like one is taking place in Balochistan, one is taking place in the desert of Sindh, one is taking place in the KPK area and one in Gilgit-Baltistan, Safranga which is the highest cold desert in the world.

Cholistan desert rally has set a trend for 4X4 desert jeep rallies and the same is going to set new examples this year, MD said.

Managing Director of Punjab Tourism Department Mohammad Ali Abbas Agha said that he is looking forward to establishing a working relationship with other countries through which skilled drivers could be invited to the event to participate.