18th Intl. Cholistan Rally Will Open From Feb 6

Zeeshan Mehtab Published December 28, 2022 | 06:10 PM

18th Intl. Cholistan Rally will open from Feb 6

BAHAWALPUR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2022 ) :The 18th International Cholistan Desert Rally, a most famous car racing event, will be kicked off from February 6 to 12, 2023 in the beautiful desert of Cholistan.

A meeting was held under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Zahid Parvez Waraich in DC office committee room to review the arrangements in this regard. Additional Deputy Commissioner General Naeem Sadiq Cheema, Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Aitzaz Anjum, Additional Deputy Commissioner Finance Farooq Qamar, Additional Deputy Commissioner Headquarters Sumaira Rabbani, and Assistant Commissioners of concerned tehsils attended the video-link meeting. Deputy Commissioner said that foolproof security arrangements should be ensured and better arrangements should be made for traffic management. He said that Rescue 1122 camps should be established by the Health Department and improved arrangements should be made for sanitation. Additional Deputy Commissioner General and Focal Person International Cholistan Desert Rally Naeem Sadiq Cheema explained that Bikaneri Food Street will be established in Bahawalpur city and another food street will be established at Derawar Fort on the occasion of the rally.

Handicraft Bazaar and other stalls would be set up by Islamia University Bahawalpur, Bahawalpur Chamber of Commerce and Industries, and Bahawalpur Arts Council. He said that various sports activities will be organized to make the desert rally attractive, including cricket, hockey, volleyball, Kabaddi, Taekwondo, paragliding, auto show, goat show, camel ride, and other sports.

It was informed that a musical night, Qawwali night, and folk music will be presented for the participants on the occasion of the International Desert Rally.

It was further informed that for the successful organization of the rally, several committees including the Management Committee, Event Committee, Vehicle Recovery Committee, Parking Management Committee, Time Management Committee, Registration Vehicle Committee, and Medical Emergency Committee have been established.

