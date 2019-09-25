UrduPoint.com
18th National Ladies Tennis Championship Kicks Off

Zeeshan Mehtab 1 minute ago Wed 25th September 2019 | 07:51 PM

The 18th National Ladies Tennis Championship kicked off here at the Pakistan Tennis Complex on Wednesday

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2019 ) :The 18th National Ladies Tennis Championship kicked off here at the Pakistan Tennis Complex on Wednesday.

In the ladies singles first round, a total of four matches were decided. Azeena Aleem had to fight hard against Alia Khalid to win the match. Sehar Aleem and Zahra Umar also played well to defeat their opponents to reach next round. Maryam Mirza defeated Sara Rehman to qualify for the second round.

In Girls U-14 category, Aqsa Khalid, Farah Shah Khan and Amna Ali won their respective round matches against their opponents.

In Ladies Singles (First round), Sehar Aleem beat Mahnoor Sohail 6-4, 4-6, 6-4, Zahra Umar Khan beat Shahida Farooq 6-0, 6-0, Azeena Aleem beat Alia Khalid 6-3, 7-6(6) and Maryam Mirza beat Sara Rehman 6-1, 6-3.

In the Girls U-18 (First Round), Mahrukh Farooqui beat Momina Hafeez 6-1, 6-1 while in the second round Shiza Sajid beat Sehar Aleem 6-2, 7-6(5) and Azeena Aleem beat Shireen Warraich 6-2, 6-3.

In U-14 (first round) Aqsa Akram beat Soha Ali 4-0, 4-2 while in the second round Farah Shah Khan beat Zahra Khan 4-0, 5-3, Amna Ali Qayyum beat Alina Suleman 4-1, 4-0, Shiza Sajid beat Momina Hafeez 4-0, 4-0.

In Girls Under 10 (First round), Afaf Suleman bt Mahrukh Sajid 4-2, 4-2 while in the second round Zunaisha Noor beat Eesha Zia 4-1, 4-1, Fatima Zahra Gul beat Sofia Usman 4-0, 4-0.

