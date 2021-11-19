18th Westbury ranking tennis championships from Saturday

The 18th Westbury Ranking Tennis Championships will commence from Saturday, November 20th at Synthetic Hard Courts of DA Creek Club

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2021 ) :The 18th Westbury Ranking Tennis Championships will commence from Saturday, November 20th at Synthetic Hard Courts of DA Creek Club.

The sponsor of the annual STA circuit event is Westbury Group, according to STA Senior Vice President Muhammad Khalid Rehmani on Friday.

Karachi Tennis Association was organizing the event under the auspices of Sindh Tennis Association.

The organizers have received 180 entries in various events including 17 players from Hyderabad.

STA has finalized seeding of various events, Men's Singles Farhan Altaf top seed, Nadir Bachani (Hyderabad) 2nd seed. Raahim Veqar top seed in under 17 Singles, Natalia Zaman in Ladies Singles, Rafi Derbari (Hyderabad) in 35 plus Singles.