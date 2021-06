19 CCA squads of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for inter-city event announced

Squads selected through a merit-based open trial process, which was also filmed and recorded

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23th April, 2021) Nineteen City Cricket Association sides of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Cricket Association were announced today for the City Cricket Association Tournament 2021-22, which will be held in that jurisdiction from 5 July to 6 August. As such, 74 out of 93 City Cricket Association sides have now been announced with the remaining 19 (Central Punjab) to be unveiled during the week.

The inter-city tournament will be a pathway for selection in the Cricket Association sides for the four-day first-class, non first-class three-day, 50-over and 20-over competitions in the PCB Domestic Season 2021-22, which will commence in September.

According to the event format, each match will be of two days with a minimum of 100 overs to be bowled each day in seven hours and 20 minutes of play with a two-hour break from 1200-1400. To encourage positive and result-oriented cricket, first innings will be limited to 75 overs per side and no bowler shall bowl more than 15 overs in an innings.

The sides have been selected through a merit-based system with open trials conducted by the national selectors or second XI head coaches. All the trials were filmed by the team analysts and were staged in the presence of independent Cricket Association observers.

SQUADS (Open trials conducted by Abdul Razzaq, Aslam Quraishi, Faisal Iqbal, Mohammad Sadiq, Rehmat Gul, Riffatullah Mohmand, Sanaullah Baloch, Saqib Faqir, Syed Iqbal Imam, Taufeeq Umar and Wajahat Ullah Wasti). Captains will be confirmed following the appointments of the team coaches

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Pool A

CCA Bajour - Abdul Majeed, Abdullah, Amjad Ali, Ata Ur Rehman, Basir Ullah, Burhan Uddin, Fazal Yousuf, Habib Ullah, Hamza Khan, Hayat Ullah, Ijaz Ahmad, Imtiaz Khan, Irfan Ullah, Izhar Ul Haq, Mohammad Bilal, Muhammad Aftab Alam, Muhammad Daud, Muhammad Riaz Khan, Sami Ullah and

Siraj Uddin

CCA Charsadda -Abbas Ali, Afzaz Nazir, Aqib Raheem, Asad Ali, Farman Ullah Khan, Hamad Khan, Haris Khan, Malik Shahbaz Khan, Mamoon Khan, Masood Ahmed Shah, Muhammad Faisal, Muhammad Haleem, Muhammad Mohsin Khan, Mujthba, Nazar Ali, Noman Zubair, Sana Ullah, Shahzad Khan, Umair Khan and Usman Ali Shah

CCA Dir Lower - Abdul Basit, Abdullah, Asmatullah, Badshah Hussain, Hazrat Shah, Iftikhar Hussain, Inzimam Ul Haq, Irfan Ullah Utmani, Junaid Muhammad, Manzoor Uddin, Mehran Alam, Naveed Ullah,

Rashid Iqbal, Shah Faisal, Suliman Khan, Waqar Ahmad, Waqar Ahmad, Zeeshan Ahmad, Zeshan Tahir and Zia Ullah

CCA Mardan - Abrar Ahmad, Abubakar Siddique, Afaq Ahmad, Aitzaz Habib, Aziz Ur Rehman, Daniyal Ahmad, Fawad Malokk, Haroon Wahid, Irad Ali, Junaid Khan, Muhammad Adil, Muhammad Arif, Muhammad Bilal, Muhammad Hamza, Muhammad Murtaza Jamal, Sajjad Ali, Shah Faisal, Syed Muhammad Imran Shah, Tahir Shah and Waqas Khan

CCA Nowshehra - Fahim Ullah, Gohar Ali, Haseeb Ur Rehman, Hasnain Ali Shah, Hasnain Ul Wahab, Mozzam Umer, Muawiya Bin Asad, Muhammad Ali, Muhammad Javid Safi, Muhammad Wali, Nabi Gul, Raza Shah Gillani, Sahil Khattak, Salman Khan, SanaUllah, Sarmad Khattak, Talha Roshan, Usman Tariq,

Wasif Nawaz and Zeeshan Shah

CCA Peshawar - Aftab Ahmed, Asad Ullah, Azam Khan, Azaz Ali Shah, Fawad Ullah, Hilal Ahmed, Izhar Ahmed, M Amir Azmat, M Asif Khan, Malyar Khan, Muhammad Amir, Muhammad Shazab, Nasir Ahmed, RahimUllah, Salman Afridi, Saqib Jameel, Sohail Khan, Ubaid Ullah, Waqar Ahmed and Yasir Bakhtiar

CCA Swat - Abuzar Tariq, Aminullah, Arsalan Dost, Baber Khan, Hamza Khan, Hanif Ur Rehman, Ihsan Ullah, Ihtisham Ul Haq, Imran Khan, Luqman Faisal, Muhammad Aqib, Muhammad Sajid, Muhammad Sheraz, Mukhtiar Ahmad, Niaz Khan, Said Umar Shah, Saqib Khan, Shehreyar Zeb, Syed Salman and Tariq Khan

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Pool B

CCA Abbottabad - Abdul Rehman, Akash Zafar, Arslan Sajjad, Faisal Jadoon, Fayyaz Khan, Gull Rehman,

Haimayatullah, Hamza Tariq, Haris Asif, Haris Malik, M Hasanat Bajwa, Muddasir Khan, Muhammad Abid, Muhammad Salman, Nasrullah Khan, Saad Awan, Safi ullah, Zahaid Razaq, Zain Ishaq and Zubair Ali

CCA Buner - Anwar Ali, Azmat Ali Khan, Basit Ali, Danyal Iqbal, Fawad Ali, Iftikhar, Imran Khan, Irfan Ali, Liaqat Ali Khan, Muhammad Aziz, Naik Zada, Rashid Khan, Sajjad Ali, Salman Ali, Sardar Ali, Shafqat Hussain, Shahkar Khan, Wajid Khan, Zahid Khan and Zia Ul Islam

CCA Dir Upper - Babar Khan, Bacha Akmal, Bilal Badshah, Farhad Ullah, Imraj Ullah, Imran Mehboob, Kaptan Ali, Majeed Ullah Khan, Mehtab Ali Shah, Mohamamd Sohail, Muhammad Adnan, Muhammad Saeed, Mujtaba Rauf, Niamat Ullah, Nowshad Ahmad, Sajad Khan, Ubaid Ullah, Waqas Ali, Zakir Ullah and Zia Ullah

CCA Haripur - Adeel Ur Rehman, Anees Khan, Arslan Ahmad, Awais Tariq, Jamal Khan, Kamran Dawood, Khurram Shehzad, Malik Muddasr Ali, Mashal Khan, Muhammad Asif, Muhammad Faizan, Muhammad Gul, Natiq Ali, Nouman Zeb, Raja Zahid, Rana Waseem, Sardar Waseem, Tanvir Ahmad, Usman Mustafa and Waseem Akhtar

CCA Mansehra - Ahmed Nawaz, Ameer Hamza, Arslan Ajmal, Atif Irshad, Bilal Ahmed, Ghulam Husnain, Iqram Ullah, Khizar Qadeer, M Azam Farooq, M Shoaib, Mehbob Ur Rehman, Mehroz Rasheed, Moheeb Ullah, Mohsin Rasheed, Muhammad Adeel, Qasim Ali Shah, Saad Arshad, Shahzeb, Syad Fahad Shah and

Zia Ur Rehman

CCA Swabi - Asfand Ali, Asif Khan, Baber Khan, Farhan Hussain, Fazal Nawaz, Haider Ali, Hassan Jamal,

Hussain Ahmad, Jawad Ali, Khalid Ali, Khayam Khan, Muhammad Asad, Muhammad Hanif, Muhammad Ibrahim, Muhammad Saad, Nqash Aziz, Sananullah Khan, Shahbaz Khan, Syed Hamad Ali Shah and Umer Sadiq

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Pool C

CCA Bannu - Adnan Khan, Aizaz Khan, Ali Khan Marwat, Arshad Ullah, Fawad Khan, Inamullah Khan, M.

Asfandyar Khan, Muhammad Atif, Muhammad Awais, Muhammad Khayam Khan, Muhammad Salman, Muhammad Tahir, Muhammad Wasim Khan, Muhammad Zeeshan Khan, Rahimullah, Saeed Ur Rehman, Tahir Zaman, Usman Shah, Yasir Khan and Yasir Rahim

CCA D.I. Khan - Abdullah, Ahmed Asfandyar, Asif Ali, Haroon Saddaqat, Jahanzaib Khan, Kaleem Ullah, Muhammad Luqman, Muhammad Naeem Sr, Muhammad Umar Barki, Muhammad Usman, Muhammad Zarak Khan, Munir Ahmed Shah, Mustafa Hanif, Naseer Ullah Khan, Nasir Khan, Rehman Ali, Riaz ud Din, Saleemullah Barki, Samiullah Mahsud and Sohrab Khan

CCA Khyber - Abdul Wakeel Khan, Imran Ullah, Inam Ullah, Inam Ullah Afridi, Juma Baz, Junaid Khan Afridi, M Anwar Afridi, Muhammad Ishaq, Muhammad Kamran, Muhammad Nisar Afridi, Muhammad Sadiq, Najeebullah Khan Afridi, Noor Zaman Afridi, Saddam Afridi, Saeed Khan, Sajid Khan, Saleem Afridi, Sami Ullah, Usman Ali Afridi and Zulqarnain

CCA Kohat - Adil Shahzad, Aqib Ur Rehman, Fawad Arshad, Hasnain Khan, Jamshaid Jamal, Kamran Qadir, Mehran Ali Shah, Muhammad Abdul Rehman, Muhammad Dawood, Muhammad Feroz, Muhammad Hasnain, Muhammad Ibrahim, Muhammad Shahkil Shah, Muhammad Waqas Nazir, Muhammad Yasin, Nasir Faraz, Samad Riaz, Sarmad Danish, Waleed Khan and Zia Ur Rehman

CCA Kurram - Abdur Rauf, Abid Ali, Fazlur Rehman, Hazrat Ullah, Imran, Junaid Khan, Karim Noor, Kausar Zaman, Khan Akbar, Mahmood, Muhammad Arshad, Muhammad Ashraf, Muhammad Atif, Muhammad Ikram, Muhammad Jamshed, Muhammad Kamal, Muhammad Naeem, Muhammad Yousuf,

Mushtaq Khan and Shahid Aziz

CCA Mahmond - Abdul Wajid, Adnan Khan, Afaq Afridi, Basit Khan, Farhan Khan, Farman Ullah, Gulman Khan, Haider Jamal, Junaid Ahmad, Khan Zeb, Muhammad Abbas, Muhammad Naveed, Muhammad Sarwar, Muhammad Tufail, Noor Sahib, Rahim Ullah, Salman Khan Jr, Shiraz Safi, Sohail Khan Afridi and Zubair Ali

Match Schedule

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Cricket Association

Pool–A

5-6 July – Peshawar v Nowshehra; Charsadda v Swat; Dir Lower v Mardan

8-9 July – Peshawar v Charsadda; Swat v Dir Lower; Mardan v Bajour

11-12 July – Peshawar v Swat; Nowshehra v Dir Lower; Charsadda v Bajour

14-15 July – Peshawar v Dir Lower; Nowshehra v Bajour; Mardan v Swat

17-18 July – Peshawar v Mardan; Nowshehra v Charsadda; Dir Lower v Bajour

23-24 July – Peshawar v Bajour; Swat v Nowshehra; Mardan v Charsadda

26-27 July – Mardan v Nowshehra; Charsadda v Dir Lower; Swat v Bajour

Pool–B

5-6 July – Abbottabad v Mansehra; Haripur v Swabi; Dir Upper v Buner

8-9 July – Abbottabad v Haripur; Swabi v Buner; Mansehra v Dir Upper

11-12 July – Abbottabad v Swabi; Haripur v Dir Upper; Mansehra v Buner

14-15 July – Abbottabad v Buner; Mansehra v Haripur; Swabi v Dir Upper

17-18 July – Abbottabad v Dir Upper; Mansehra v Swabi; Haripur v Buner

Pool–C

5-6 July – Khyber v Mamond; Kohat v Kurram; D.I.Khan v Bannu

8-9 July – Mamond v Kurram; Khyber v Bannu; D.I.Khan v Kohat

11-12 July – Kohat v Mamond; D.I.Khan v Khyber; Bannu v Kurram

14-15 July – D.I.Khan v Mahmond; Khyber v Kurram; Kohat v Bannu

17-18 July – Bannu v Mahmond; Kohat v Khyber; D.I. Khan v Kurram

Triangular Stage

30-31 July – Winner of Pool (A) v Winner of Pool (B)

2-3 August – Winner of Pool (A) v Winner of Pool (C)

5-6 August – Winner of Pool (B) v Winner of Pool (C)