UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

19 Climbers Including Three Pakistanis Scale Mt K2

Zeeshan Mehtab 2 minutes ago Thu 25th July 2019 | 03:26 PM

19 climbers including three Pakistanis scale Mt K2

At least 19 mountaineers including three Pakistanis successfully climbed the 8,611 metre K2 Mountain, the world's second-highest peak on early Thursday, Alpine Club of Pakistan (ACP) said

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 25th Jul, 2019 ) :At least 19 mountaineers including three Pakistanis successfully climbed the 8,611 metre K2 Mountain, the world's second-highest peak on early Thursday, Alpine Club of Pakistan (ACP) said.

"This is the second climb of this season in two days", Karrar Haidri, secretary ACP told APP.

The first climb of the season took place on Wednesday when a five-member team of rope fixing climbers from Nepal, comprising Lakpa Dendi Sherpa, Lakpa Temba Sherpa, Nirmal Purja, Chhangba Sherpa and Gesman Tamang stood atop the peak, opening a route to the summit point.

According to Haidri the 19 mountaineers, who successfully ascended K2 on Thursday include Stafan lvanov (Bulgaria), Klara (Czech Republic), Herbert Diethelm Hellmuth (Germany),Waldemar Dominik Kowalewaski (Poland), Johann Wenzl (Austria), Moeses Fiamoncini (Brazil), Karina Ragazzo Oliani (Brazil), Maximo Gustavo (Argentina), David Roeske (USA), Anja Karena Blacha (Germany), Chhepal Sherpa (Nepal), Nima Thinduk Sherpa (Nepal), Temba Bhote (Nepal), Kasng Dawa Sherpa (Nepal), Dilawar Hussain (Pakistan), Sajid Ali Sadpara (Pakistan), Yousuf Hushe (Pakistan), Ngima Dorchi Sherpa � (Nepal), Mingtemba Sherpa (Nepal).

The 21-year-old Sajid is the son of renowned mountaineer Ali Sadpara, who early this month created history when he became the only man in the world to climb Nanga Parbat for the record fifth time. Ali Sadpara also became the first Pakistani to scale half of world's 8000 metre peaks when he successfully ascended 8,463m Mt Makalu in May, this year.

"This was Sajid's first attempt to climb K2. Last year, he had gone till Camp 4, but came back as Ali Sadpara did not allow him to embark on the journey,"Haidri said.

"It is a great feat for the young climber as he has started his mountaineering career by climbing K2, which is as known as Savage Mountain due to the extreme difficulty which one faces while mounting it," Haidri added.

Located in the Gilgit-Baltistan region, K2 is the highest point of the Karakoram Range. The first successful K2 summit was made by two members of Italian Karakoram expedition Lino Lacedelli and Achille Compagnoni in 1954. The expedition was led by Ardito Desio.

Related Topics

Pakistan USA World Climber Germany Young Man David Alpine Austria Argentina Brazil Bulgaria Poland Czech Republic Nepal May From

Recent Stories

Mist sprays, fake queues as Tokyo sweats over Olym ..

2 minutes ago

74 suspects arrested from Kohat, Mardan

2 minutes ago

Minister of Inter Provincial Coordination (IPC) Dr ..

2 minutes ago

Cotton future close higher

2 minutes ago

Singer Taranum Naz wants Mohsin Abbas, Fatima Soha ..

13 minutes ago

China reports less labor rights violations in H1

16 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.