19 climbers including three Pakistanis scale Mt K2

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 25th Jul, 2019 ) :At least 19 mountaineers including three Pakistanis successfully climbed the 8,611 metre K2 Mountain, the world's second-highest peak on early Thursday, Alpine Club of Pakistan (ACP) said.

"This is the second climb of this season in two days", Karrar Haidri, secretary ACP told APP.

The first climb of the season took place on Wednesday when a five-member team of rope fixing climbers from Nepal, comprising Lakpa Dendi Sherpa, Lakpa Temba Sherpa, Nirmal Purja, Chhangba Sherpa and Gesman Tamang stood atop the peak, opening a route to the summit point.

According to Haidri the 19 mountaineers, who successfully ascended K2 on Thursday include Stafan lvanov (Bulgaria), Klara (Czech Republic), Herbert Diethelm Hellmuth (Germany),Waldemar Dominik Kowalewaski (Poland), Johann Wenzl (Austria), Moeses Fiamoncini (Brazil), Karina Ragazzo Oliani (Brazil), Maximo Gustavo (Argentina), David Roeske (USA), Anja Karena Blacha (Germany), Chhepal Sherpa (Nepal), Nima Thinduk Sherpa (Nepal), Temba Bhote (Nepal), Kasng Dawa Sherpa (Nepal), Dilawar Hussain (Pakistan), Sajid Ali Sadpara (Pakistan), Yousuf Hushe (Pakistan), Ngima Dorchi Sherpa � (Nepal), Mingtemba Sherpa (Nepal).

The 21-year-old Sajid is the son of renowned mountaineer Ali Sadpara, who early this month created history when he became the only man in the world to climb Nanga Parbat for the record fifth time. Ali Sadpara also became the first Pakistani to scale half of world's 8000 metre peaks when he successfully ascended 8,463m Mt Makalu in May, this year.

"This was Sajid's first attempt to climb K2. Last year, he had gone till Camp 4, but came back as Ali Sadpara did not allow him to embark on the journey,"Haidri said.

"It is a great feat for the young climber as he has started his mountaineering career by climbing K2, which is as known as Savage Mountain due to the extreme difficulty which one faces while mounting it," Haidri added.

Located in the Gilgit-Baltistan region, K2 is the highest point of the Karakoram Range. The first successful K2 summit was made by two members of Italian Karakoram expedition Lino Lacedelli and Achille Compagnoni in 1954. The expedition was led by Ardito Desio.