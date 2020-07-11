1966 World Cup winner Jack Charlton dies

Jack Charlton, a member of the England 1966 World Cup winning side, has died aged 85, his former club Leeds United announced on Saturday

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2020 ) :Jack Charlton, a member of the England 1966 World Cup winning side, has died aged 85, his former club Leeds United announced on Saturday.

Charlton -- elder brother of his fellow World Cup winning team-mate Bobby -- was an integral part of the great Don Revie managed Leeds United side that won the 1969 League title and the 1972 FA Cup.

Charlton also enjoyed a successful spell as manager of the Republic of Ireland acquiring the nickname 'Saint Jack' for guiding them to several major finals including the 1990 World Cup quarter-finals.

"Jack died peacefully on Friday, July 10 at the age of 85. He was at home in Northumberland, with his family by his side," read a family statement.

"As well as a friend to many, he was a much-adored husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather.

"We cannot express how proud we are of the extraordinary life he led and the pleasure he brought to so many people in different countries and from all walks of life.

"He was a thoroughly honest, kind, funny and genuine man who always had time for people.

"His loss will leave a huge hole in all our lives but we are thankful for a lifetime of happy memories." Leeds issued their own trbiute to 'Big Jack' whose uncompromising style as a defender epitomised the rugged side to the Revie era.

"Leeds United are deeply saddened to learn club legend Jack Charlton passed away last night at the age of 85 following a long-term illness," read a Leeds statement.

"Charlton made a club record 773 appearances for Leeds United over a 23-year period as a player, becoming one of the all-time great central defenders in the game."Charlton is the third member of Revie's Leeds side to die this year with Norman Hunter and Trevor Cherry passing away.