1966 World Cup winner Jack Charlton dies: Leeds United

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2020 ) :Jack Charlton, a member of the England World Cup winning side that won the 1966 World Cup, has died aged 85, his former club Leeds United announced on Saturday.

Charlton -- elder brother of his fellow World Cup winning team-mate Bobby -- was an integral part of the great Don Revie managed Leeds United side that won the 1969 League title and the 1972 FA Cup.

"Leeds United are deeply saddened to learn club legend Jack Charlton passed away last night at the age of 85 following a long-term illness," read a Leeds statement.

"Charlton made a club record 773 appearances for Leeds United over a 23-year period as a player, becoming one of the all-time great central defenders in the game."