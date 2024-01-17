19th Cholistan Rally to start from Feb 20

The 19th TDCP International Cholistan Desert Rally and Cultural Festival will start on 20 February

BAHAWALPUR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2024) The 19th TDCP International Cholistan Desert Rally and Cultural Festival will start on 20 February.

A meeting was held under the chair of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Zaheer Anwar Jappa to review the arrangements for the event.

Additional DC Revenue Muhammad Sarwar, Director Revenue and Colony Cholistan Development Authority Liaquat Gilani, Assistant Commissioner Saddar Ahmed Sher Gondal, District Emergency Officer Rescue 1122 Baqir Hussain, Civil Defense Officer, officers of Highway Department, Islamia University and other related departments were present.

DC directed that all arrangements for the TDCP International Cholistan Desert Rally should be completed on time.

All matters including traffic management, parking, rally routes, craft and food stalls, and sports competitions should be done properly for the Cholistan Desert Rally.

The Deputy Commissioner also reviewed the performance of the various committees. The in-charge of TDCP Haider Raza Shah said that the opening ceremony of the 19th Cholistan Desert Rally will be held on February 20.

The registration and technical inspection of the vehicles will be done on February 21.

He said that the qualifying round will be held in Cholistan on February 22 while the first round of prepared vehicles will be held on February 23 and the stock category race and cultural show will be held on February 24.

On the occasion of the International Cholistan Desert Rally, dirt bike and truck races will also be organized and Derawar Fort will be decorated with beautiful electric lamps.

Other sports competitions including local wrestling and tug-of-war will also be organized.