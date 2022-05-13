19th Westbury National Seniors, Juniors Tennis championships

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2022 ) :The 19th Westbury National Seniors & Juniors Tennis Championship will commence from Saturday 14th May at the hard Courts of Modern club Karachi.

The Westbury Group is the sponsor of this week long national tournament and Para sports Pakistan is providing technical assistance for Wheelchair event.

The Organizers have received 150 plus entries in various events from Lahore. Multan, Hyderabad and Karachi.

Organizers have also finalized seeding of various events . According to that, Asad Zaman ( Lahore) is top seed in Juniors 18 and Under 16 Singles, Amir Mazari ( Lahore) top seed in Under 14 Singles, Zohaib Afzal ( Lahore) top seed in Under 12 Singles, Rashid Ali Bachani ( Hyderabad) top seed in Under 10 Singles, Rashid Malik ( Lahore) pairing with Javed Iqbal ( Modern Club) are top seed in 55 Plus Doubles.

Rashid Malik, Davis Cup Captain, former Pakistan No. 1 ( Tamgh e imtiaz ) will also give tennis lessons to the juniors at four locations , namely Reza Mirza Tennis Academy, Base Line Tennis Academy, Zamazaman. Karachi , DA Creek Club, and Continental Tennis academy Union Club ,during his Karachi visit.