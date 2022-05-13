UrduPoint.com

19th Westbury National Seniors, Juniors Tennis Championships

Zeeshan Mehtab Published May 13, 2022 | 01:10 PM

19th Westbury National Seniors, Juniors Tennis championships

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2022 ) :The 19th Westbury National Seniors & Juniors Tennis Championship will commence from Saturday 14th May at the hard Courts of Modern club Karachi.

The Westbury Group is the sponsor of this week long national tournament and Para sports Pakistan is providing technical assistance for Wheelchair event.

The Organizers have received 150 plus entries in various events from Lahore. Multan, Hyderabad and Karachi.

Organizers have also finalized seeding of various events . According to that, Asad Zaman ( Lahore) is top seed in Juniors 18 and Under 16 Singles, Amir Mazari ( Lahore) top seed in Under 14 Singles, Zohaib Afzal ( Lahore) top seed in Under 12 Singles, Rashid Ali Bachani ( Hyderabad) top seed in Under 10 Singles, Rashid Malik ( Lahore) pairing with Javed Iqbal ( Modern Club) are top seed in 55 Plus Doubles.

Rashid Malik, Davis Cup Captain, former Pakistan No. 1 ( Tamgh e imtiaz ) will also give tennis lessons to the juniors at four locations , namely Reza Mirza Tennis Academy, Base Line Tennis Academy, Zamazaman. Karachi , DA Creek Club, and Continental Tennis academy Union Club ,during his Karachi visit.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Tennis Lahore Multan Sports Visit Rashid Hyderabad May Event From Top

Recent Stories

Western Countries Try to Damage Allied Relations i ..

Western Countries Try to Damage Allied Relations in CSTO, EAEU, CIS - Lavrov

3 minutes ago
 Five new talents to watch at Cannes

Five new talents to watch at Cannes

3 minutes ago
 NHA maintaining road section from Lahore to Rawalp ..

NHA maintaining road section from Lahore to Rawalpindi on N-5: Asad Mahmood

3 minutes ago
 Nicaraguan plantation workers 'poisoned' by pestic ..

Nicaraguan plantation workers 'poisoned' by pesticides fight for justice

18 minutes ago
 Lack of quorum leads to adjournment of NA session

Lack of quorum leads to adjournment of NA session

18 minutes ago
 Chilam Joshi Festival kicks off

Chilam Joshi Festival kicks off

20 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.