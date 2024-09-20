1st AC Girls Sports Gala inaugurated in Bahawalpur

BAHAWALPUR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2024) The inaugural ceremony of the "First Assistant Commissioner Girls Sports Gala" was held at the Dring Stadium in Bahawalpur.

The chief guest was Additional Deputy Commissioner Headquarters Sumera Rabbani. Assistant Commissioner Bahawalpur City Dr. Sana Ramchand, and sports officials were present. Additional Deputy Commissioner Headquarters Sumera Rabbani, and Assistant Commissioner Bahawalpur City Dr. Sana Ramchand inaugurated the sports gala.

It includes competitions in volleyball, badminton, table tennis, archery, and taekwondo. While expressing their views, Sumera Rabbani and Dr. Sana Ramchand said that the Primary objective of organizing the sports gala is to provide equal facilities to female athletes in sports so that they can actively participate in healthy activities and showcase their hidden talent, thereby bringing honor to the country at both national and international levels.

They distributed cash awards and medals to athletes.