1st AC Girls Sports Gala Inaugurated In Bahawalpur
Zeeshan Mehtab Published September 20, 2024 | 05:20 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2024) The inaugural ceremony of the "First Assistant Commissioner Girls Sports Gala" was held at the Dring Stadium in Bahawalpur.
The chief guest was Additional Deputy Commissioner Headquarters Sumera Rabbani. Assistant Commissioner Bahawalpur City Dr. Sana Ramchand, and sports officials were present. Additional Deputy Commissioner Headquarters Sumera Rabbani, and Assistant Commissioner Bahawalpur City Dr. Sana Ramchand inaugurated the sports gala.
It includes competitions in volleyball, badminton, table tennis, archery, and taekwondo. While expressing their views, Sumera Rabbani and Dr. Sana Ramchand said that the Primary objective of organizing the sports gala is to provide equal facilities to female athletes in sports so that they can actively participate in healthy activities and showcase their hidden talent, thereby bringing honor to the country at both national and international levels.
They distributed cash awards and medals to athletes.
Recent Stories
Pakistan elected as member of IAEA BoG for 2024-26
Pakistan two female peacekeepers receive UN’s Gender Advocacy Award
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 September 2024
P@SHA announces results of its annual elections
IWMI tackles water scarcity in Punjab with ground-breaking GMIS
SC decision on reserved seats cannot be implemented after amended Election Act: ..
Pakistan’s film “The Legends of Maula Jatt” to be premiered now in India
PM Shehbaz all set for UNGA 79th session in New York
Gold prices go up by Rs800 per tola in Pakistan
Pakistan rejects Afghanistan Consul General’s clarification for not standing u ..
PSX 100 Index reaches 81,972 points
More Stories From Sports
-
Sri Lanka 134-1 to take upper hand in first New Zealand Test1 hour ago
-
Bumrah takes four as India bowl out Bangladesh for 1492 hours ago
-
South Africa women secure T-20 series victory over Pakistan3 hours ago
-
Deep takes two as Bangladesh totter in reply to India's 3766 hours ago
-
PDCA, PBBF delegations meet Rana Sanaullah20 hours ago
-
Latham, Williamson half-tons take Kiwis to 255-4 in Sri Lanka21 hours ago
-
Kamindu Mendis century rescues Sri Lanka against New Zealand2 days ago
-
PSB releases Rs 23m to help PHF meet financial obligations2 days ago
-
Sania Mirza shares glimpse of her life with fans, friends2 days ago
-
Pakistan’s Asjad Iqbal grabs bronze medal in Snooker World Cup2 days ago
-
Tickets available for Bahria Town Champions One-Day Cup2 days ago
-
Gorakh Bike Rally promo released2 days ago