ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 24th Jul, 2019 ) :The 1st All Pakistan Inter Divisional Under 20 Asian Style Kabaddi Championship will start from Friday at Pakistan sports Complex, Islamabad

"Different divisional teams will take part in the three-day event, which is being held as part of Pakistan Kabaddi Federation's (PKF) efforts to prepare a strong team for the 1st Junior World Kabaddi Championship (Boys)", Secretary PKF Rana Muhammad Sarwar said in a statement on Wednesday.

The inaugural edition of Junior World Kabaddi Championship (Boys) 2019 U-20/75kg will be staged in Iran from November 1 to 7.

According to Sarwar outfits from Multan and Bahawalpur, (Lahore & Gujranwala, Faisalabad & Sahiwal, Sargodha & DG Khan and Bannu & Sukkur would showcase their skills and agility in the national U-20 event.

The event is being held in collaboration with Pakistan Sports board (PSB) as the accommodation, playing area and other facilities are being provided by it (PSB), he said.