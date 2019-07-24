UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

1st All Pakistan Inter Divisional U-20 Asian Style Kabaddi C'ship From Friday

Zeeshan Mehtab 2 minutes ago Wed 24th July 2019 | 07:07 PM

1st All Pakistan Inter Divisional U-20 Asian Style Kabaddi C'ship from Friday

The 1st All Pakistan Inter Divisional Under 20 Asian Style Kabaddi Championship will start from Friday at Pakistan Sports Complex, Islamabad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 24th Jul, 2019 ) :The 1st All Pakistan Inter Divisional Under 20 Asian Style Kabaddi Championship will start from Friday at Pakistan sports Complex, Islamabad.

"Different divisional teams will take part in the three-day event, which is being held as part of Pakistan Kabaddi Federation's (PKF) efforts to prepare a strong team for the 1st Junior World Kabaddi Championship (Boys)", Secretary PKF Rana Muhammad Sarwar said in a statement on Wednesday.

The inaugural edition of Junior World Kabaddi Championship (Boys) 2019 U-20/75kg will be staged in Iran from November 1 to 7.

According to Sarwar outfits from Multan and Bahawalpur, (Lahore & Gujranwala, Faisalabad & Sahiwal, Sargodha & DG Khan and Bannu & Sukkur would showcase their skills and agility in the national U-20 event.

The event is being held in collaboration with Pakistan Sports board (PSB) as the accommodation, playing area and other facilities are being provided by it (PSB), he said.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Multan Islamabad Faisalabad Bannu World Sports Iran Kabaddi Sahiwal Sargodha Bahawalpur Sukkur Gujranwala November 2019 Event All From Asia

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi Crown Prince, Indonesian President witne ..

54 minutes ago

Ruling PTI approaches JUI-F chief to bag support f ..

2 minutes ago

Punjab Healthcare Commission, PMA to be involved i ..

5 minutes ago

Akbar Ayub for integrated development by improving ..

5 minutes ago

France Cooperating With Russia on Gulf Security - ..

5 minutes ago

Ukraine Ombudswoman Says It Is Agreed That Sailors ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.