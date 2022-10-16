1st beach football cup 2022 arrangements finalized

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2022 ) :All arrangements for the 1st Beach Football Cup-2022 have been finalized, in which eight teams will participate.

The event be held from November 25 to 27 in the city.

The three-day tournament is being organized by RK Sports, said a communiqué here on Sunday.

The renowned businessman Tahir Malik congratulated the CEO of RK Sports, Rais Khan, for his extraordinary contribution and efforts to the promotion of football.

He said that a private sector's sports management arranging an event on beach and the people especially sports' lovers would enjoy it.