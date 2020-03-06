1st Day Matches Postponed | Davis Cup tie between Pakistan Vs. Slovenia

The Pakistan Tennis Federation is pleased to inform, that due to inclement weather, ITF Referee Mr. Tom Kinloch has decided to call off today’s matches in the World Group I Davis Cup tie between Pakistan and Slovenia

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2020) The Pakistan Tennis Federation is pleased to inform, that due to inclement weather, ITF Referee Mr. Tom Kinloch has decided to call off today’s matches in the World Group I Davis Cup tie between Pakistan and Slovenia. The matches have been rescheduled to be played tomorrow morning at 10: 30 AM, subject to weather conditions.