UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

1st Day Matches Postponed | Davis Cup Tie Between Pakistan Vs. Slovenia

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 06th March 2020 | 05:35 PM

1st Day Matches Postponed | Davis Cup tie between Pakistan Vs. Slovenia

The Pakistan Tennis Federation is pleased to inform, that due to inclement weather, ITF Referee Mr. Tom Kinloch has decided to call off today’s matches in the World Group I Davis Cup tie between Pakistan and Slovenia

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2020) The Pakistan Tennis Federation is pleased to inform, that due to inclement weather, ITF Referee Mr. Tom Kinloch has decided to call off today’s matches in the World Group I Davis Cup tie between Pakistan and Slovenia. The matches have been rescheduled to be played tomorrow morning at 10: 30 AM, subject to weather conditions.

Related Topics

Pakistan Tennis Weather World Slovenia

Recent Stories

ANF seizes 1285 kg drugs in 17 operations, arrests ..

1 minute ago

Virus lockdowns and quarantines must respect right ..

1 minute ago

&#039;Great Women of History&#039; celebrated at S ..

7 minutes ago

Ghanaian Ambassador Says Door 'Always Open' for Pu ..

1 minute ago

Cooperation With Russia in Demand as Ghana Continu ..

1 minute ago

Lack of transparency in power sector damaging econ ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.