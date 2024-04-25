1st-ever National Sports Revival conference starts next month

The first-ever 'National Sports Revival Conference' would be held next month with aim at regaining the lost glory

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2024) The first-ever 'National Sports Revival Conference' would be held next month with aim at regaining the lost glory

in sports sector.

On the directives of the newly appointed Minister for Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC), Professor Ahsan Iqbal,

the ministry has intensified efforts for the revival of sports sector in the country.

The decision was taken on Thursday during a meeting chaired by the IPC Minister, Professor Ahsan Iqbal,

attended by the Secretary IPC, Additional Secretary, Director-General Pakistan Sports Board (PSB), and other relevant stakeholders.

During the meeting, the minister reviewed the progress of upcoming National Sports Revival conference, National Games, and Narowal Sports Complex.

The Secretary IPC provided a detailed briefing, and it was decided that the conference would be organized next month, inviting all relevant stakeholders, including the country's renowned athletes, representatives of sports associations, and others.

The conference would feature various thematic sessions, and participants' suggestions will also be taken to bring about reforms in the field of sports, for further improving national sports.

As per the minister's directions, the year 2025 would be celebrated as a revival of sports in the country under the revival plan, which includes major reforms to improve national sports and regain the lost glory.

A high-level policy board comprising representatives of all relevant stakeholders, including prominent athletes, would be formed to improve national sports.

During the meeting, the minister also directed the concerned stakeholders to complete the unfinished work of Narowal Sports Complex to host international events.

Additionally, it was decided to organize a National Heavyweight and Boxing Championship in Pakistan.

The minister acknowledged Gujra's exceptional hockey talent, emphasizing the need for nurturing it with full facilities.

He directed the IPC Ministry to enhance sports facilities across the country to promote local talent.

Furthermore, the minister directed the IPC Ministry to build more squash complexes for the revival of squash in the country. The minister also directed the IPC to construct Football complex across the country, particularly in Chaman and

Lyari, to facilitate and promote local talent. During the meeting, the minister also asked the IPC Ministry to establish a dashboard comprising all details related to Sports events and Sports Associations' roles and others.

The minister emphasized training of athletes, particularly for international events, and directed IPC to focus on their training while engaging international coaches to secure medals in key sports.