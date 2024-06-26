1st Inter-sect Peace Sports Festival Begins In Hafizabad
Zeeshan Mehtab Published June 26, 2024 | 09:38 PM
The first inter-sect peace sports festival has commenced in Hafizabad under the auspices of the district administration and the sports department on Wednesday
HAFIZABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2024) The first inter-sect peace sports festival has commenced in Hafizabad under the auspices of the district administration and the sports department on Wednesday.
According to details, the event was inaugurated by Deputy Commissioner Madam Sundas Irshad at the Sports Gymnasium.
Assistant Commissioner and festival organizer Munawar Hussain, District Sports Officer Nabeela Cheema, Tehsil Population Welfare Officer Madam Sajida Mushtaq, District education Officer (Elementary) Samina Yasmin, along with students from religious seminaries, athletes, officials, and members of various sports clubs attended the event.
Addressing the inaugural ceremony, the Deputy Commissioner mentioned that for the first time in Hafizabad, an inter-sect peace sports festival is being organized to provide sports opportunities to students of religious seminaries, following government directives.
She highlighted that the participation of student athletes is a positive development.
The festival will not only promote peace and harmony across the district but also provide these athletes an opportunity to showcase their skills in competitive sports.
The Deputy Commissioner stated that local religious scholars, members of the Peace Committee, and other prominent figures from civil society have been invited to this inter-sect peace sports festival to foster religious harmony, tolerance, patience, and love in the district.
District Sports Officer Nabeela Cheema mentioned that student athletes from 14 seminaries across the district are participating in the festival.
Competitions in football, cricket, badminton, athletics, and tug of war will be held during the event.
On the other hand, the student athletes from seminaries participating in the festival appreciated the government’s initiative to promote sports, noting that this is the first time they have been given the opportunity to compete in such events.
They expressed that this initiative is very positive and will improve relationships among students, promoting love, tolerance, and patience among them.
APP/haq/378
Recent Stories
LESCO Chief chairs high-level meeting
Harms of world drug problem mounting amid spike in drug use, markets: UN warns
Six drug dealers, liquor suppliers held
PEF distributes Rs 1.66 billion to over 7,000 partner schools
Dr Rubaba stresses need to address negative impacts of climate change
Two dacoits killed in encounter
1.5 kilograms of hashish catches by Hassanabdal police
Very hot, humid weather recorded in city
PFA crackdown on unsafe food in Chiniot
Peace awareness program held in Nowshera Virkan market during Muharram
'The people have spoken': Kenya's Ruto pulls finance bill after protest deaths
CM reviews pilot project of Lahore Development Model
More Stories From Sports
-
Pakistan Cricket Club clinched PCB Zone-VI Inter Club Cricket Tournament Title1 hour ago
-
Int’l gold medalist swimmer Abdul Rahman needs to be appointed as coach2 hours ago
-
Inter Provincial Netball C'ship kicks off2 hours ago
-
Tour de France director promises 'brawl from day one'2 hours ago
-
Training camp for wheelchair Tennis players continues2 hours ago
-
England top Euros group but disappoint again in Slovenia stalemate3 hours ago
-
University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) observes Olympics Day3 hours ago
-
Shinwari urges implementation strategies for advancing football development3 hours ago
-
Asian Jr Squash C’ship main draw, plate event quarterfinals on Thursday5 hours ago
-
Babar, Rizwan slip one spot each in ICC T20 Batting rankings7 hours ago
-
Pogacar 'fairytale' inspiring new generation of Slovenian riders3 hours ago
-
Women’s camp for Asia Cup commences in Karachi3 hours ago