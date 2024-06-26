Open Menu

1st Inter-sect Peace Sports Festival Begins In Hafizabad

Zeeshan Mehtab Published June 26, 2024 | 09:38 PM

The first inter-sect peace sports festival has commenced in Hafizabad under the auspices of the district administration and the sports department on Wednesday

According to details, the event was inaugurated by Deputy Commissioner Madam Sundas Irshad at the Sports Gymnasium.

Assistant Commissioner and festival organizer Munawar Hussain, District Sports Officer Nabeela Cheema, Tehsil Population Welfare Officer Madam Sajida Mushtaq, District education Officer (Elementary) Samina Yasmin, along with students from religious seminaries, athletes, officials, and members of various sports clubs attended the event.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony, the Deputy Commissioner mentioned that for the first time in Hafizabad, an inter-sect peace sports festival is being organized to provide sports opportunities to students of religious seminaries, following government directives.

She highlighted that the participation of student athletes is a positive development.

The festival will not only promote peace and harmony across the district but also provide these athletes an opportunity to showcase their skills in competitive sports.

The Deputy Commissioner stated that local religious scholars, members of the Peace Committee, and other prominent figures from civil society have been invited to this inter-sect peace sports festival to foster religious harmony, tolerance, patience, and love in the district.

District Sports Officer Nabeela Cheema mentioned that student athletes from 14 seminaries across the district are participating in the festival.

Competitions in football, cricket, badminton, athletics, and tug of war will be held during the event.

On the other hand, the student athletes from seminaries participating in the festival appreciated the government’s initiative to promote sports, noting that this is the first time they have been given the opportunity to compete in such events.

They expressed that this initiative is very positive and will improve relationships among students, promoting love, tolerance, and patience among them.

