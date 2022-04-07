1st KPT Female Tennis League concludes

UrduPoint.com

Muhammad Rameez Published April 07, 2022 | 05:07 PM

The "First KPT Female Tennis League 2022" organized by Shamsi Academy in association with Sindh Tennis Association at tennis court of Karachi Port Trust (KPT) Sports Complex concluded on Thursday

Chairman KPT Nadir Mumtaz Warraich distributed trophies and cash prizes among the winners and prominent position holders.

Khalid Jameel Shamsi, Hassan Askari, Naumir Shamsi, Dr Muhammad Amjad, Brigadier Tariq Khan, Commissioner Karachi's Sports Coordinator Ghulam Muhammad Khan, President Sindh Tennis Association Gulzar Feroze and others were present on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, Chairman KPT Nadir Mumtaz Warraich announced that the tournament would be organized every year in association with Karachi Port Trust and next year the event would not only be held in grand style but also the prize money would be further increased.

He said KPT would play its role in economic development as well as make it possible to hold various events for the promotion of healthy activities especially sports. A basketball event would also be organized after Eid-ul-Fitr.

On the occasion, National Tennis Champion Aqeel Khan appreciated the efforts of Shamsi Academy and Karachi Port Trust for organizing a wonderful tennis event. He said such an event would be helpful in introducing new talent in tennis.

Earlier, in the singles of "First KPT Female Tennis League 2022", Natalia Zaman defeated her opponent Arj Batool by 6-3, 6-4. In the U-16 final, Anaya Saeed defeated her opponent Ishal Zain 4-2, 3-5, 10-08.

In the girls U-12, Ashley Asif defeated Hariner Haroon by 4-2, 5-3. Eshal won the title by defeating Amelia and Ayman by 8-1.

Later KPT Sports Manager Hassan Askari distributed gifts among the guests on behalf of KPT.

