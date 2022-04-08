UrduPoint.com

1st KPT Snooker Tournament 2022 Inaugurated

Zeeshan Mehtab Published April 08, 2022 | 08:50 AM

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2022 ) :Karachi Port Trust organized "1st KPT Snooker Tournament 2022" at KPT sports Complex , West Wharf in which 16 players are participating.

KPT chairman performed ribbon cutting ceremony to open the tournament for players to compete, said a spokesperson of KPT on Friday.

Amir Zia, Chief Distribution Officer K - Elektrik also witnessed the hotly contested matches.

Winner will get cash award of Rs50,000/- whereas Runner up will be given cash award of Rs30,000.

First match was played between Zulfiqar Abdul Qadir and Umer Butt and won by Zulfiqar Abdul Qadir by 3-2.

Second match played between S. M. Ali Zaidi and Jawed Ansari was won by Jawed Ansari by 3-2.

