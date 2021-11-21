1st Multan div Mas-Wrestling championship held at sports gymnasium

MULTAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2021 ) :The 1st Multan division Mas-Wrestling championship organized by Mas-Wrestling federation was held here at sports gymnasium hall on Sunday.

The clubs from Multan, Lodhran, Khanewl and Vehari participated.

According to results, in boys 60 kg category, Salman took first position, Adnan second and Essa, Usman bagged third position.

In 70 kg, Talha Khan first , Salman second and Roshan, Abdul Hammad third.

In 80 kg category, Salman first, Shamroz second while Zahid, Jahanzaib third.

In 90 kg, Ahsan baggage first position, Tanvir second and Imran, Asif took third position.

In 105 kg category, Hammad first, Sajjad second and Siffat, Babar remained third.

In +105 kg, Muzamil first, Mehtab second and Waleed, Ahmad third.

In girls 55 kg category, Humera took first position,. Rabia second and Saba,Javeria got third position.

In 65, Mehwish got first position while Sameen remained second.

In 75 kg, Saneeha first, Sadia second while Fazeelat and Maryum third.

In 85 kg, Adeela took first position and Kishwar remained second.

Divisional Sports Officer, Rana Nadeem Anjum and president Mas-Wrestling federation Nawab Furqan Khan distributed trophies among the players.

District sports officer Adnan Naeem was also present.