1st National Beach Floodlight Tchoukball C'ship From June 28

Muhammad Rameez 34 seconds ago Wed 19th June 2019 | 08:47 PM

First National Beach Floodlight Tchoukball Championship will be played at Bagh-e-Jinnah Faisalabad here from June 28 to July 01, 2019

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 19th Jun, 2019 ) :First National Beach Floodlight Tchoukball Championship will be played at Bagh-e-Jinnah Faisalabad here from June 28 to July 01, 2019.

A spokesman of Divisional Tchoukball Association said on Wednesday that Pakistan Tchoukball Federation in collaboration with Parks & Horticulture Authority (PHA) will sponsor the championship for which all necessary arrangements were being completed rapidly to hold the event in the most befitting manner.

