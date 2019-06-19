First National Beach Floodlight Tchoukball Championship will be played at Bagh-e-Jinnah Faisalabad here from June 28 to July 01, 2019

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 19th Jun, 2019 ) :First National Beach Floodlight Tchoukball Championship will be played at Bagh-e-Jinnah Faisalabad here from June 28 to July 01, 2019

A spokesman of Divisional Tchoukball Association said on Wednesday that Pakistan Tchoukball Federation in collaboration with Parks & Horticulture Authority (PHA) will sponsor the championship for which all necessary arrangements were being completed rapidly to hold the event in the most befitting manner.