1st National Beach Floodlight Tchoukball C'ship From June 28
Muhammad Rameez 34 seconds ago Wed 19th June 2019 | 08:47 PM
First National Beach Floodlight Tchoukball Championship will be played at Bagh-e-Jinnah Faisalabad here from June 28 to July 01, 2019
A spokesman of Divisional Tchoukball Association said on Wednesday that Pakistan Tchoukball Federation in collaboration with Parks & Horticulture Authority (PHA) will sponsor the championship for which all necessary arrangements were being completed rapidly to hold the event in the most befitting manner.