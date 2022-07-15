UrduPoint.com

1st National Inter Club Hockey Championship 2022 Opening Ceremony Held

Zeeshan Mehtab Published July 15, 2022 | 08:58 PM

1st National Inter Club Hockey Championship 2022 opening ceremony held

The national level round of 1st Chief of Army Staff (COAS) National inter club Hockey championship 2022 has formally commenced here at National Hockey stadium complex on Friday

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2022 ) :The national level round of 1st Chief of Army Staff (COAS) National inter club Hockey championship 2022 has formally commenced here at National Hockey stadium complex on Friday.

The championship started with 72 districts and 718 clubs contesting at the district, divisional and provincial level all over Pakistan.

The 10 qualifying teams from various regions of Pakistan will contest for the National level title.

A colorful Opening Ceremony was held at National Hockey stadium complex Lahore where pipe and brass bands of Pakistan Army displayed a splendid performance for the audience.

The participating teams led by their respective team captains carrying their club flags marched into the ground to display their participation.

A melodious National Anthem tune was played to boost the patriotic sentiments among the people.

Former Olympian Akhtar Rasool was the chief guest at the occasion.

A short documentary was played for audience to show the Glorious moments of Pakistan hockey. A large number of spectators attended the show to support participating teams and national game.

At the end of ceremony the Chief guest Akhtar Rasool addressed to the participants and audience.

During his speech the chief guest said that the purpose of organizing the Championship was to revive the Hockey culture by promoting the young talent at grass root level in Pakistan. Earlier a display of trophy and kit distribution ceremony was also arranged at a reception dinner at hockey stadium Lahore. Teams were honoured and encouraged by former Olympians / legend hockey players. At the end the hockey legends were awarded with souvenirs.

Related Topics

Pakistan Hockey Lahore Army Young All From

Recent Stories

China's Yutong Bus to set up public transport plan ..

China's Yutong Bus to set up public transport plant in Sindh

14 minutes ago
 Autopsy of Jayland Walker Finds 46 Gunshot Wounds ..

Autopsy of Jayland Walker Finds 46 Gunshot Wounds - Medical Examiner

14 minutes ago
 Russia's UN Envoy Says Push for Talks With Moscow ..

Russia's UN Envoy Says Push for Talks With Moscow Would Be West's Best Help for ..

14 minutes ago
 OSCE Seeking Ways to Get Presence Back to Ukraine ..

OSCE Seeking Ways to Get Presence Back to Ukraine Without Bypassing Russia Veto ..

14 minutes ago
 Klopp sweats on Oxlade-Chamberlain injury after Li ..

Klopp sweats on Oxlade-Chamberlain injury after Liverpool down Crystal Palace

14 minutes ago
 Two held, weapon, drugs recovered

Two held, weapon, drugs recovered

17 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.