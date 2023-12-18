1st ocean- siddiqsons tennis championship kicks off from Dec 29

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2023) The 1st Ocean- Siddiqsons Tennis Championship shall be held from December 29 to January 4 at the Synthetic Courts of DA Creek Club Karachi.

The Ocean -Siddiqsons were the sponsors of the week long-championship being organized under the auspices of Sindh Tennis Association (STA) and Karachi Tennis Association (KTA), a communique said.

Sindh ranking events will be Juniors Under 17 Singles, Under 15 Boys Singles, Under 13 Boys,Singles, Boys & Girls Under 11 Singles, Boys & Girls, Under 8 Singles, & Ladies Singles.

Organizers had also included two local events Men’s Singles & Men’s Doubles to accommodate open categories in the tournament.

All out-station junior players shall be entitled to daily and economy class railway fare as per STA rules.

December 26 was the last date for the entry, which could be sent on WhatsApp number 0300 3607209.