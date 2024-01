1st Ocean Tennis championship underway

The 1st Ocean – Siddiq Sons Tennis Championship also continued on Tuesday at DA Creek Club

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2024) The 1st Ocean – Siddiq Sons Tennis Championship also continued on Tuesday at DA Creek Club.

According to the fourth-day results:

Men’s Singles Quarters

Saqib Zia beat Mustafa Jamal 5-7, rtd.

Uzair Katchi beat Rayan Ahmed 8-3

Men’s Singles Semi

Ibrahim Iltifat w/o Farhan Altaf

Ladies Singles Semi

Eschelle Asif beat Hibah Rizwan 8-0

Juniors Under 17 Singles 1st Round

Ruhab Faisal beat Rafay Ali 6-0, 6-0

Juniors Under 17 Singles Quarter

Shamoon Hidayat beat Karish Kumar 6-3, 5-7. 12-10

Girls Under 17 Singles 1st Round

Aiman Haris beat Vesha Das 8-4

Under 15 Singles Quarters

Ruhab Faisal beat Ahsan 4-1, 4-0

Arham Shehzad beat Faiz Ilyas 5-3, 5-4

Under 13 Singles Quarter

Meer Abbas Bhagat beat Tariq Rafi 4-0, 4-1

Rohan Das beat Arman Ali 4-0, 4-0

Zain Nomi beat Arham Shehzad 5-3, 5-3

Aidh Imran beat M.

Yahya Haleem 4-2, 1-4, 10-4

Under 13 Singles Semi

Meer Abbas Bhagat beat Rohan Das 4-2, 1-4, 12-10

Under 11 Singles 2nd Round

Qazi Ahyan beat M. Azhan 4-2, 4-2

Under 11 Singles Quarters

Syed Abdullah beat Rahim Faisal 4-0, 4-1

Rohan Das beat Nayyel Sohaib ( retired Injured)

Ashar Bhaila beat Huzaifa Zahid 5-3, 4-0

Meer Abbas Bhagat beat Qazi Ahyan 4-0, 4-0

Under 8 Singles 1st Round

Kavyshiri Soda beat M. Ayan Essa 10-6, 5-10, 10-3

Ali Zamin beat Daniyal Amir 10-4, 10-2

Men’s Doubles semi

Vinod Das + Haris Tariq beat jay + Saghar 8-1.