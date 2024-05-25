Open Menu

1st PNSC Inter-Provincial Women Softball Championship To Commence From May 30th

Zeeshan Mehtab Published May 25, 2024 | 11:50 AM

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2024) First PNSC Inter-Provincial Women's Softball Championship will be played at the Football Stadium KPT Sports complex, Karachi, from May 30th to June 1st 2024.

Teams from Punjab, Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and host Sindh will participate in the championship.

Pakistan National Shipping Corporation (PNSC) is the title sponsor of the championship and Combaxx Sports is co-sponsors in collaboration with Palmolive, Dr Essa Lab, KPT and others. Sindh Softball Association has been given the hosting of the championship.

While addressing the meeting held to finalize the arrangements for the event, President of the Softball Federation of Pakistan Asif Azeem said that in October this year, Pakistan has to participate in the 4th Asian Universities Women's Softball Championship to be played in Taiwan, in which the age limit for participation by Softball Asia has been set from 18 to 28 years.

The PNSC Inter-Provincial Softball Championship is an excellent platform for the women players of the four provinces in which they can become a part of the national team camp by showing outstanding performance, especially the students of the colleges and universities participating in the teams of the provinces can get the full opportunity from this event to make it to the national team.

Asif Azeem also said that the sponsorship of the softball game from the private sector is welcome, and we are grateful to PNSC, the title sponsor of the event, Combaxx Sports CEO Omar Saeed, Palmolive, KPT, the event's venue partner, and Healthcare Partner Dr. Essa Lab for their cooperation.

The chairman of the organizing committee of the championship, Dr Farhan Essa, said that providing an ideal environment to the players in the sports field is our priority. A refresher course will also be conducted during the championship. The Federation's Qualified Coaches Unit will educate participating players, umpires, coaches and technical officials on the new rules and regulations of the game of softball, he concluded.

