1st President of Pakistan National Open Polo Championship : Master Paints, Diamond Paints, FG Polo triumphant

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2022 ) :Master Paints, Diamond Paints and FG Polo emerged as triumphant in the 1st President of Pakistan National Open Polo Championship 2022 sponsored by MidCity here at the Jinnah Polo Fields on Friday.

Marcos Panelo excelled with both mallet and polo pony as Master Paints outpaced DS Polo/Rizvi's by 6-3. Marcos Panelo fired in five goals out of six they converted against their opponents while the reaming one was scored by Martin Carlos. For DS Polo/Rizvi's, Max Charlton banged in two beautiful goals and Daniyal Sheikh struck one goal.

Master Paints dominated the match right from word go as they slammed in two back-to-back fields goals to take 2-0 lead in the first chukker and then converted 30-yard penalty to make it 3-0. DS Polo/Rizvi's stamped their authority in the third chukker by banging in two back-to-back goals to reduce the margin to 3-2. Master Paints once again showed their class in the fourth chukker and pumped in two back-to-back goals to stretch their lead to 5-2. They added one more goal in their tally further enhance their lead to 6-2, while DS Polo/Rizvi's fired in a field goal in the dying moments of the fifth and last chukker but Master Paints won the match by 6-3.

In the second match of the day, Diamond Paints played better polo against BN Polo Team and won the match by a close margin of 11-9. Guy Gibrat was the hero of the day as hammered double hat-trick for Diamond Paints while his teammates Matias Vial Perez hammered a hat-trick and Ahmad Ali Tiwana banged in a brace. For BN Polo Team, Amirreza Behboudi was top scorer with a contribution of six goals while Julio Astrada hammered a hat-trick.

BN Polo Team was off to a flying start as they thrashed in three goals against one by Diamond Paints to earn a good 3-1 lead in the first chukker.

Diamond Paints played outstanding polo in the second chukker and fired in four fabulous goals to get a slight 5-3 lead while BN converted one to make it 4-5. Both the sides matched fire-with-fire in the third chukker and banged in a brace each with Diamond Paints still enjoying a slight 7-6 lead. Diamond Paints maintained their supremacy in the fourth chukker as they thrashed in three goals against two by BN Polo to further enhance their lead to 10-8 lead. The fifth and last chukker saw both the teams converting one goal apiece with Diamond Paints winning the well-contested match by 11-9.

The third match of the day was won by FG Polo Team, who outsmarted Barry's by 9-6. For FG Polo Team, Juan Ambroggio was top scorer with a was star of the day as he smashed in superb seven goals while Ramiro Zavaleta banged in brace. For team Barry's, Hamza Mawaz Khan played well and cracked four fabulous goal and Ernesto Trotz banged in a brace.

FG Polo started the match well and scored two goals against one by Barry's to gain 2-1 lead by the end of the first chukker. Both the teams though converted one goal each in the second chukker yet FG Polo had a slight 3-2 lead. The third chukker was identical to the second one, where one goal each was slammed in by both the sides with FG Polo still enjoying 4-3 lead. At this crucial stage, FG Polo showed their class and this time, they managed to hammer an impressive hat-trick against one by Barry's to gain a healthy 7-4 lead. In the fifth and last chukker, both FG Polo and Barry's slammed in two goals each and in the end, FG Polo emerged winners with a margin of 9-6.

On Sunday, three more matches will be played in this two-week long five-chukker 1st President of Pakistan National Open Polo Championship 2022 sponsored by MidCity here at the Jinnah Polo Fields.