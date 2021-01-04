1st Punjab Open Inter-Division Quaid-e-Azam Championship

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2021 ) :1st Punjab Open Inter-Division Quaid-e-Azam sports Championship will get underway on January 6 under the auspices of Sports board Punjab here at Nishtar Park Sports Complex from January 6, 2021.

The three days event will conclude on January 8.

Male and female players from nine divisions of Punjab will participate in the disciplines of athletics, archery, badminton, cycling and tennis in the mega competition.