ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2023 ):Anas Ali Shah of the Pakistan Army annexed the Boys U-19 title, while Mehwish Ali of Sindh lifted the Girls U-19 title of the 1st Quaid-e-Azam National Squash Championship here at PSF Squash Complex Islamabad on Wednesday.

Anas beat M. Ammad of Pakistan Air Force (PAF) in an epic five-set battle by a scoreline of 12-10,11-13,12-10, 11-9,11-7 in 59 minutes. While Mehwish defeated Sana Bahadur of Army 13-11,10-12,11-7,13-11 in 26 minutes.

Squash legend Qamar Zaman was the chief guest at the closing ceremony and gave away prizes to the winners. Zubair Sheikh, GM Shell Lubricants, Pakistan also witnessed the final matches and attended the prize distribution ceremony.

Matches of other categories were also played on Wednesday.

Detailed results are under : Boys U-9 (Final) Atif Ali Naz (KP) bt Rayyan Zaman (KP) 12-10, 8-11, 11-9,11-6 20 min Boys U-11 (Final) Harmas Raja (PB) bt Ahmed Ali Naz (KP) 5-11,11-4,8-11,11-5,11-8 30 min Boys U-13 (Final) M Fawad (KP) bt Sohail Adnan (PB) 11-8,8-11,6-11-9,11-6, 32 min Boys U-15 (Final) Azan Ali (Army) bt Nouman Khan (Army) 7-11,4-11,11-3,11-4,11-4 38 min Boys U-17 (Final) Abdullah Nadeem (PB) bt Huraira Khan (KP) 13-11,8-11,11-3,11-4 23 min Boys U-19 - PSA Event (Final) Anas Ali Shah (Army) bt M Ammad (PAF) 12-10,11-13,12-10, 11-9,11-7 59 min GU-15 (Final) Sehrish Ali (Sindh) bt Rania Qazi (KP) 11-8,11-6,9-11,11-4 20 minGirls U-19 - PSA Event (Quarter Finals)Mehwish (SINDH) bt Sana Bahadur (Army) 13-11,10-12,11-7,13-11 26min.