UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

1st Quaid-e-Azam Special Olympics, Paralympic Games From Wednesday

Muhammad Rameez 5 minutes ago Mon 02nd September 2019 | 08:11 PM

1st Quaid-e-Azam Special Olympics, Paralympic Games from Wednesday

Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) has planned to organize the 1st Quaid-e-Azam Special Olympics and Paralympic Games from Wednesday at Pakistan Sports Complex, Islamabad

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2019 ) :Pakistan Sports board (PSB) has planned to organize the 1st Quaid-e-Azam Special Olympics and Paralympic Games from Wednesday at Pakistan Sports Complex, Islamabad.

"This would be a two-day sports event wherein over 150 special persons and Paralympics will feature in five different disciplines including athletics, badminton, bocce, table tennis and tug of war," a spokesman of the PSB said on Monday.

He said the games would provide an encouragement to the special youth persons and Paralympics in healthier activities. "These games will also be a source of spotting new talent of special persons for further grooming as they regularly participate in international mega events and Para Asian Games and Paralympics," he added.

Athletics events, featuring both male and female will be contested in 100-metre, 50-metre, 25-metre, shot-put and long jump. While competitions will also be held in badminton events, for both male and female (singles and doubles), table tennis (single) and bocce.

Qualified technical officials will conduct the event.

Meanwhile, the PSB also conducted the coaching course for these games on Monday at Pakistan Sports Complex, Islamabad. Around 50 participants (male and female) coaches attended the theory and practical sessions.

During the course, they were taught games' rules and training issues of special persons and Paralympics athletes.

Akbar Ali Mughal, Saud Khan and Shamaila Irum delivered lectures, practical session and classes to the participants.

Related Topics

Pakistan Tennis Islamabad Sports Badminton Male Saud Olympics Event From Asia

Recent Stories

Manchester City: 11 years of footballing glory

31 minutes ago

Supreme Court acquits life sentence convict on ben ..

5 minutes ago

Policies should be relaxed of economic stability a ..

1 hour ago

UAE uses AI to accelerate fight against food waste

2 hours ago

‘Pakistan Will Continue To Expose Indian Atrocit ..

2 hours ago

Poland Expects to Sign Agreement Before 2020 on Bo ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.