1st Quaid-e-Azam Special Olympics, Paralympic Games from Wednesday

Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) has planned to organize the 1st Quaid-e-Azam Special Olympics and Paralympic Games from Wednesday at Pakistan Sports Complex, Islamabad

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2019 ) : Pakistan board (PSB) has planned to organize the 1st Quaid-e-Azam Special Olympics and Paralympic Games from Wednesday at Pakistan Sports Complex, Islamabad

"This would be a two-day sports event wherein over 150 special persons and Paralympics will feature in five different disciplines including athletics, badminton, bocce, table tennis and tug of war," a spokesman of the PSB said on Monday.

He said the games would provide an encouragement to the special youth persons and Paralympics in healthier activities. "These games will also be a source of spotting new talent of special persons for further grooming as they regularly participate in international mega events and Para Asian Games and Paralympics," he added.

Athletics events, featuring both male and female will be contested in 100-metre, 50-metre, 25-metre, shot-put and long jump. While competitions will also be held in badminton events, for both male and female (singles and doubles), table tennis (single) and bocce.

Qualified technical officials will conduct the event.

Meanwhile, the PSB also conducted the coaching course for these games on Monday at Pakistan Sports Complex, Islamabad. Around 50 participants (male and female) coaches attended the theory and practical sessions.

During the course, they were taught games' rules and training issues of special persons and Paralympics athletes.

Akbar Ali Mughal, Saud Khan and Shamaila Irum delivered lectures, practical session and classes to the participants.