1st SAG Steering Committee Meeting Held

Zeeshan Mehtab Published February 10, 2022 | 09:19 PM

The first meeting of Steering Committee for holding the 14th South Asian Games (SAG) 2023 was held at Ministry for Inter Provincial Coordination (IPC) on Thursday

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2022 ) :The first meeting of Steering Committee for holding the 14th South Asian Games (SAG) 2023 was held at Ministry for Inter Provincial Coordination (IPC) on Thursday.

Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar chaired the meeting. Minister for IPC Dr. Fehmida Mirza, Minister for sports Punjab Taimoor Bhatti and other members of the Steering Committee attended the meeting.

The meeting discussed in detail the arrangements for hosting the event, including the selection of venues and security aspects.

Progress of the work done so far was reviewed.

The SAG are scheduled to be held in Pakistan, next year. In over 12 days extravaganza athletes from the region will chip in 27 different sport disciplines.

Dr. Fehmida Mirza, who is also vice president of Steering Committee said her ministry would ensure full commitment to holding the event at home after so many years.

She said the event would offer an opportunity Pakistani youth to showcase their talent.

