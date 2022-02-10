UrduPoint.com

1st SAG Steering Committee Meeting Held To Review Preparations

The first meeting of Steering Committee for holding of 14th South Asian Games (SAG), to be held in March 2023 was held on Thursday at Ministry of Inter Provincial Coordination (IPC) with Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar and Minister for IPC Dr Fehmida Mirza in the chair

Secretary IPC briefed the committee about the preparations of sports infrastructure for holding different events of the SAG, including mega upgradation of the existing facilities which would be completed well ahead of the commencement of the event.

The meeting was informed that all the initial requirements including guarantee for entry of athletes on accreditation cards, free visa to high level dignitaries, tax and custom duty exemptions for athletes on goods/equipment being brought by the them had already been done by the IPC ministry.

The meeting focused on the organizational aspects of the games. Different arrangements including logistics, security, venue selection, player training and hiring of foreign coaches were also discussed.

During the meeting it was also informed that venues would be finalized by the organizing committee and the two optional games would also be decided by it.

The committee was informed that training camps for volleyball, wrestling, weightlifting, taekwondo, athletics and hockey are being held. Foreign coaches for volleyball and taekwondo were being hired to train the local players.

Secretary Sports Punjab briefed the meeting about the preparations of the government of Punjab and it was apprised that the sports infrastructure required for holding the events would be completed soon.

President Pakistan Olympic Association during his presentation highlighted different aspects of the games.

Minister for Planning and Development remarked that the training of the athletes was a top priority for the government and foreign coaches to enhance performance of athletes.

>