1st Swat Snow Marathon On March 7 In Malm Jabba: Junaid Khan

Muhammad Rameez 1 minute ago Mon 02nd March 2020 | 08:01 PM

1st Swat Snow Marathon on March 7 in Malm Jabba: Junaid Khan

A series of steps were being taken to promote adventure tourism, sports and tourism in the province and attract tourists to the province's tourist destinations

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2020 ) :A series of steps were being taken to promote adventure tourism, sports and tourism in the province and attract tourists to the province's tourist destinations.

It was decided for the first time in the history, the Tourism Corporation, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has decided to hold a Swat Snow Marathon for adventure tourists, which will be organized in Green Valley Malam Jabba, Managing Director TCKP Junaid Khan told media men here on Monday.

The purpose of the statue was to attract tourists to these tourist destinations in addition to the summer, so that tourists can enjoy the beautiful valleys, for the first time in the province, the snow festival is officially held in winter.

Besides Malam Jabba Winter Snow Festival, the Galiyat Snow Festival, the International Snowboarding Malam Jabba, the Hindukosh Snow Sports Festival, Madaklash Snow Festival Snow Marathon Race are the other attractive events to attract more local and foreign tourists.

He said a total of 500 athletes in the Swat Snow Marathon Race will participate in 3 different categories, 21 km, 10 km and 5km marathon races, for marathon winners. The cash prizes and trophies will be given to the position holders. The marathon race will begin with the Green Valley and will end at the Rata Sar headquarters where the closing ceremony will be held.

