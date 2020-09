Ahsan Siddiq of Modern Club was fully extended by Hyderabad's Bilal Khan in the Pre Quart of Men's Singles Event in 1st Taqwiyat Ul Iman School Sindh Ranking Tennis Championships being played at Union Club, Ahsan beat Bilal in three sets with 4-5, 7-5, 10-5 score

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2020 ) :Ahsan Siddiq of Modern Club was fully extended by Hyderabad's Bilal Khan in the Pre Quart of Men's Singles Event in 1st Taqwiyat Ul Iman school Sindh Ranking Tennis Championships being played at Union Club, Ahsan beat Bilal in three sets with 4-5, 7-5, 10-5 score.

Eraj Batool, International Soft Tennis players earned a place in the final of Soft Tennis Ladies Singles event when she beat Marium Shahid with 4-1 score in Semi of Soft Tennis Ladies Singles event.

The closing ceremony of championship shall be held on Friday (September 18) at 5pm.

Shuja uddin, Chief Executive of Taqwiyat ul Iman Schooling System has consented to be the chief guest.

The Sindh Tennis Association has created a STA Environment Committee. The committee will comprise of Perveen Akhter (Convener) and members Raisa Ashfaq, Saad Ahmed, Sarwat Ashraf (Mirpur Khas) and Gul Nargis Zehri.

Results: Men's Singles Pre Quarter Ahsan Siddiq beat Bilal Khan (Hyderabad) 4-5, 7-5, 10-5.

Men's Singles Quarters Farhan Altaf (Top seed) beat Musab Umair 6-0, 6-0.

Ibrahim Iltifat beat Eibad sarwar 6-3, 6-4.

Men's Doubles 1st Round Syed Qutub & Amir Mumtaz beat Basim Ali & Ahsan Ahmed 8-2.

Men's Doubles Quarters Zubair Raja & Saad Saleem beat Zeerak Khan & Hashir Suhail 8-2.

Ladies Singles Quarters Sabrina Khan beat Rukhsar Mirza 8-4, Marium Shahid beat Yumna Malik 8-0.

Soft Tennis Men's Singles Quarters Eibad Sarwar beat Hashir Suhail 4-0, Sheroz beat Zerak Khan 4-1, Usama Saeed beat Youhana 4-1, Muhammad Ali beat Saad Ahmed 4-0.

Soft Tennis Ladies Singles Quarter Yumna Malik beat Afshan Fatima, 7-5 Marium Shahid beat Raisa Ashfaq 4-1.

Soft Tennis Ladies Singles Semi Eraj Batool beat Marium Shahid 4-1 6-0, 6-1.

Under 15 Singles Quarter Ayaan Yousuf beat Dhuraf Das.

Under 13 Singles Quarter Muhammad Ibrahim Qureshi beat Bilal Shah 4-0, 4-0.