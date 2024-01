1st Ocean  - Siddiqsons Tennis Championship 2024 concludes

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2024) The 1st Ocean – Siddiqsons Tennis Championship concluded at DA Creek Club here.

Muhammad Khalid Rehmani, President Karachi Tennis Association , thanked the Chief executive of Siddiqsons & Ocean towers group Abdul Rahim for sponsoring this tournament and announced to hold more national and provincial tournaments in Feruary & March 2024.

Final results

Men’s Singles Final

Ibrahim Iltifat beat Uzair Katchi 8-2

Girls Under 17 Singles Final

Daliah Ashraf beat Eschelle Asif 8-3

Juniors Under 17 Singles Final

Ruhab Faisal beat Rayan Ahmed 6-4, 4-6, 10-5

Boys Under 15 Singles Final

Ruhab Faisal beat Dhuraf Das 4-1, 5-3

Under 13 Singles Final

Zain Nomi ( Avari Towers) beat Meer Abbas Bhagat 4-1, 0-4, 10-2

Under 11 Singles Final

Meer Abbas Bhagat beat Rohan Das 4-1, 4-0

Under 8 Singles Final

Ariz Ayaz beat Ali Zamin 10-8, 10-2

Men’s Doubles Final

Haris Tariq+ Vinod Das beat Shahzad Khan + Arham Zhehzad 8-3.