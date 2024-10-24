2-day sports event organized for Visually impaired Athletes concludes at NUML

National University of Modern Languages(NUML), successfully concluded a two-day sports event dedicated to visually impaired female athletes, featuring competitions in Goalball and Archery

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2024) National University of Modern Languages(NUML), successfully concluded a two-day sports event dedicated to visually impaired female athletes, featuring competitions in Goalball and Archery.

The event, held at the Gymnasium of NUML's Main Campus, brought together athletes from the Pakistan Blind Sports Federation (PBSF) and NUML, marking a significant milestone in promoting inclusivity in sports.

The event, aimed at raising awareness about blind sports and supporting athletes on their journey to the Paralympics in Spain this November.

Speaking at the closing ceremony, NUML Rector, Major General (R) Shahid Mehmood Kayani HI(M), stressed the importance of supporting visually impaired athletes.

"They need our attention, and we must stand by them," he said. He further pledged NUML’s commitment to collaborate with PBSF, offering full support to help these athletes achieve their goals.

He emphasized the responsibility of society to empower disabled individuals, stating, "We must provide adequate resources for those with disabilities, allowing them to flourish in society.

"

He highlighted NUML's role as the first institution to organize such an event, calling for continued efforts to support physically disabled individuals in the future.

President of the Pakistan Blind Sports Federation and other honorable guests commended NUML for its initiative, which serves as a great source of motivation for visually impaired athletes.

The sporting competitions saw visually impaired athletes from PBSF and NUML demonstrate exceptional skills in both Goalball and Archery. In a thrilling Goalball match, the PBSF team emerged victorious.

The event also featured inspiring performances from NUML alumnus Muhammad Hamza, a visually impaired musician who showcased his talent on the melodica, and nine-year-old Fawad from Gilgit, who played the rabab and sang, captivating the audience with his abilities.

The event concluded with the distribution of certificates and awards among the participating athletes, celebrating their remarkable achievements and contributions to sports for individuals with disabilities.