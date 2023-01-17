UrduPoint.com

20-K Cup 2023: Four More Matches Decided

Muhammad Rameez Published January 17, 2023 | 04:50 PM

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2023 ) :Four more matches were decided in the 20-K Cup 2023 T20 cricket Tournament, as the winning teams notched up easy wins against their respective rivals here at various venues on Tuesday.

All-rounder Shahrukh Ali guided Township Whites to a 43-run victory over Prince Club in the 25th match of the tournament. Township Whites, batting first, posted 164-8 on the board in 20 overs with Shahrukh Ali smashing 33-ball 55 and while Hamza Akbar slammed 37. Asif Ghafoor claimed 3 wickets 25.

Prince Club failed to chase the target and were all out for 121 in 19.4 overs. Only Burhan Riaz (35), Ammar Tariq (16) and Sham ud Din (12) batted well. Shoaib bagged 3-19 while Shahrukh Ali, Mohammad Yasin and Kamran Afzal took two wickets each. Shahrukh Ali was named player of the match.

Awais Zafar's century steered Model Town Greens to a superb 7-wicket success over Golden Star Cricket Club in the 26th match of the tournament. Model Town Greens, batting first, posted a mammoth total of 200-7 in 20 overs. Awais Zafar hammered unbeaten 111 runs off 48 balls with the help of 6 fours and 10 sixes. Bilal Dar fired a fabulous fifty (56) for the winning team. M Junaid got 4 wickets and Abrar Ahmad took two.

Shinning Club routed Model Town Whites by 52 runs in the 27th match of the tournament. Shinning Club, batting first, scored 152-5 in 20 overs.

Ulfat Rasool cracked unbeaten 56 while Rao Khayyam struck 34 and Abdul Salam 27. For Model Town Whites, M Ikhlaq captured 3 scalps.

Brilliant bowling by Zahid ul Hassan (4 for 12) helped Shinning Club restrict Model Town Whites to 100-9 in 20 overs. Rao Khayam also bowled well and bagged 2 for 22. Farhan Khan slammed 29 runs and Muhammad Ikhlaq 13 runs respectively for Model Town Whites.

Ali Garh Club emerged as triumphant by 7 wickets against Apollo Club in the 28th match of the tournament. Apollo Club, batting first, piled up a low total of 114-7 in 20 overs. Usaid Amin scored 34 and Reyan Nadeem 18. Ali Shafi and Shahid Bhutta grabbed two wickets each and Ali Usman one.

Ali Garh Cricket Club chased the target comfortably for the loss of just 3 wickets in 13.1 overs. Muhammad Faizan hammered 37 runs and Zeeshan Ashraf 28 and Hazrat Wali 21. Nisar Ahmad, Mohammad Rameez and Umair Butt got one wicket each.

On Wednesday (January 18, 2023), five matches will be played at different venues of the city. In the 29th match of the tournament, Model Town Greens will take on Pak Lions, in the 30th match, Yu Slim Club will face Shah Kamal Club, in the 31st match, Model Town Club will play against Model Town Whites, in the 32nd match, Ludhiana Club will vie against Ali Garh Club and in the 33rd match, Shah Faisal Club will compete against Valencia Gymkhana.

