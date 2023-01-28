UrduPoint.com

20-K Cup 2023: Ludhiana Gymkhana Win Coveted Trophy

Muhammad Rameez Published January 28, 2023 | 07:31 PM

Ludhiana Gymkhana Cricket Club won the 20-K Cup 2023 T20 Cricket Tournament title after defeating Cricket Center Cricket Club by 47 runs in the final played here at the Model Town Greens Ground on Saturday

Dawood Barry, President Managing Committee of Cooperative Model Town Society, along with Nabeel Ahmad, sponsor and patron of the 20-K Cup 2023, attended the prize distribution ceremony as chief guests and distributed prizes among the winners and top performers in the presence of galaxy of former Test cricketers Misbah ul Haq, Abdul Razzaq, Aizaz Cheema, Muhammad Ilyas as well as Muhammad Mushtaq, Shoaib Dar, Wahab Dar, Bilal Javaid, Kashif Butt, Farhan Nisar and others.

Ludhiana Gymkhana were off to flying start as they stitched some good partnerships to pile up a decent total of 163 runs for the loss of 5 wickets in the allotted 20 overs. Asim Ali Nasir was the hero of the match as he played a sensational knock of 54 runs off 35 balls that included a good number of boundaries and sixes.

The other key contributors from the winning team, who batted with authority and struck significant runs were Muhammad Waqas, hammered 48-ball 53 runs, and Fahad Munir, who slammed 27 runs. Muhammad Ali bowled well for Cricket Center Center and bagged two wickets for 32 runs while Usama Mir got one wicket.

Cricket Center couldn't chase the required target because of some irresponsible batting displays by their players, who also failed to create a big partnership, that might save their sinking ship.

The losing side could score just 116 runs for the loss of 9 wickets in 20 overs.

Bilawal Iqbal was top scorer from Cricket Center as he scored 32 runs off 27 balls while Ali Zafar played 26 balls to gather only 18 runs. No other batters could add significant runs in their team's total, which lost the final by 47 runs. Kashif Saddiuqe bowled well and clinched three wickets for 12 runs while Muhammad Junaid grabbed three wickets for 31 and Intasar Ali got one wicket. Asim Ali Nasir emerged as player of the final.

Speaking on the occasion, Nabeel Ahmad said that the purpose of conducting this event, which was named after my father Col Fateh Sher Khan, was to provide the club cricketers a big platform to showcase their talent and earn big prize money. "This event has not only encouraged the talented youth to exhibit their prowess while playing against first class and international players but also motivated the club organizers to hold such huge club cricket events in professional manner with the aim of taking club cricket to new heights.

"I will continue to support club cricket in Pakistan and besides holding this annual event, I will also try to provide some other big opportunities to them so that they may excel at higher level and earn good name and international laurels for Pakistan," said Nabeel, who himself is a first class cricketer.

