20-K Cup T20 Cricket: Golden Star Club Thump Pindi Gymkhana

Published January 07, 2023

Brilliant bowling by Muhammad Naveed guided Golden Star Cricket Club to a thumping eight-wicket victory over Pindi Gymkhana in the 20-K Cup 2023 T20 Cricket Tournament here at the Model Town Greens ground on Saturday

Pindi Gymkhana couldn't start their innings well and kept on losing wickets on regular interval. Only their middle order batters Asfand Mehran and Wasif Khan made their side's total respectable as they contributed with 32 and 31 runs respectively. While opener Aneeq Mushtaq was another batter, who scored 11 runs as no other Pindi Gym batter could cross the double figures.

Muhammad Naveed was main wrecker-in-chief of Pindi Gymkhana batting line-up as he took three scalps conceding 22 runs while his teammates Asad Raza and Abrar Ahmad bagged two wickets each and Sadaqat and Ahmad Safi Abdullah took one wicket each.

Golden Star Cricket Club replied strongly and reached home safely in 11.2 overs for the loss of just two wickets. Their openers Azzam ul Haq and Huzaifa started well for their side and added 57 runs for the opening stand. Azzam (20) was the first batter from the winning side, who lost his wicket at a total of 20 runs while in the very next over, Huzaifa (21) was also sent packing by Zaid Butt at a total of 59-2.

After that Ali Raza (20) and Ammar Sajid (23) chased the target in 11.2 overs. For his brilliant bowling, Muhammad Naveed was adjudged as player of the match. In the only match of the day (SundayJanuary 8, 2023), Ludhiana Club will play against Apollo Club at 11:00 am.

