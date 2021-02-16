20-member Japanese contingent to arrive in Pakistan for Davis Cup tie

A 20-member contingent of Japan, comprising players and officials will arrive in Pakistan for their next month's Davis Cup tie against Pakistan, penciled in for March 5-6 at PTF Complex Islamabad

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2021 ):A 20-member contingent of Japan, comprising players and officials will arrive in Pakistan for their next month's Davis Cup tie against Pakistan, penciled in for March 5-6 at PTF Complex Islamabad.

About 10 International Tennis Federation (ITF) officials including the referee, chief of umpires, and chair umpire for supervising the tie along with the technical team to operate the Hawk-Eye equipment will also be in Islamabad, said a Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) press release issued on Tuesday.

In this regard a meeting under the chairpersonship of Minister for Inter-Provincial Coordination/President PSB Dr. Fehmida Mirza was held in the Ministry of IPC to chalk out a comprehensive security and administrative arrangements plan for the event.

The minister said that the holding of the international event would help portray the soft image of Pakistan. It will also pave the way for holding other international events, she said.

She said the government was according top priority to conduct international events as a conducive environment was available for all sort of national and international sports activities in Pakistan.

President PTF Salim Saifullah apprised the meeting about the arrangements for the successful conduct of the event.

He said the Tie would be held as per ITF rules and regulations. Detailed security plan will be formulated by PTF as per guidelines of ITF in coordination with concerned security departments for the successful conduct of the event, he said.

Fehmida Mirza decided to constitute a steering committee headed by Secretary Ministry of IPC comprising the various stakeholders including Ministry of Interior, Ministry of Information & Broadcasting, Ministry of Health Services, Regulation & Coordination, Ministry of Information Technology & Telecom, and PTF officials for holding the event in a befitting manner. She directed PSB to provide all administrative, technical and financial support to PTF, enabling it to hold the event in a memorable manner.

A meeting of the steering committee will be held on coming Thursday, to firm up the arrangements of the Tie in the current scenario of Covid-19. As per ITF instructions, s Covid-19 testing zone and isolation area will also be arranged at the Roshan Khan Squash Complex, which will be manned by the qualified medical staff of an internationally accepted laboratory in coordination with PTF Covid-19 officer, ITF event & security managers, and National Institute of Health staff.