20 Wrestlers Qualified For Rustum-e-Multan Division Event

Muhammad Rameez Published December 29, 2023 | 07:57 PM

As many as 20 wrestlers qualified for the Rustum-e-Multan division traditional wrestling (dangal) competition final

MULTAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2023) As many as 20 wrestlers qualified for the Rustum-e-Multan division traditional wrestling (dangal) competition final.

The semi-final trials for the event were held at the Youth centre here on Friday in which 40 wrestlers from Khanewal, Vehari, Lodhran and Multan districts participated.

The wrestlers including Ghaffar, Muhammad Ali Pakka and Rustum-e-Pakistan Hamid Khan performed as judges.

Divisional sports officer Manzar Shah, district sports officer Farooq Latif and others were present.

