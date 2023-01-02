200 to participate in cycle race on Jan 8

BAHAWALPUR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2023 ) :Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Raja Jahangir Anwar has said that the message of healthy living trends will be spread by promoting sports activities among youth.

In this regard, a cycle race will be organized from Dera Bukha to Farid Gate on January 8, in which 200 professional cyclists will participate.

He said that promoting bicycle riding in normal life will reduce environmental pollution, save fuel, reduce inflation and promote healthy trends.

These views were expressed by Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Raja Jahangir Anwar along with Deputy Commissioner Zahid Parvez Waraich while talking to media representatives in the committee room of his office today.

Commissioner Raja Jahangir Anwar said that students should prefer cycling. "This will also reduce accidents and less use of motor vehicles will not only save fuel but also increase national foreign exchange", he added.

He said that the participants of the cycle race will also be given prizes.