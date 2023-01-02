UrduPoint.com

200 To Participate In Cycle Race On Jan 8

Zeeshan Mehtab Published January 02, 2023 | 06:00 PM

200 to participate in cycle race on Jan 8

BAHAWALPUR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2023 ) :Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Raja Jahangir Anwar has said that the message of healthy living trends will be spread by promoting sports activities among youth.

In this regard, a cycle race will be organized from Dera Bukha to Farid Gate on January 8, in which 200 professional cyclists will participate.

He said that promoting bicycle riding in normal life will reduce environmental pollution, save fuel, reduce inflation and promote healthy trends.

These views were expressed by Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Raja Jahangir Anwar along with Deputy Commissioner Zahid Parvez Waraich while talking to media representatives in the committee room of his office today.

Commissioner Raja Jahangir Anwar said that students should prefer cycling. "This will also reduce accidents and less use of motor vehicles will not only save fuel but also increase national foreign exchange", he added.

He said that the participants of the cycle race will also be given prizes.

Related Topics

Sports Exchange Cycling Vehicles Bahawalpur January Media From Race

Recent Stories

IDEX and NAVDEX 2023 to showcase range of new and ..

IDEX and NAVDEX 2023 to showcase range of new and exciting features

4 minutes ago
 Al Hamriyah Children&#039;s Festival concludes its ..

Al Hamriyah Children&#039;s Festival concludes its activities

34 minutes ago
 Seatrade Maritime Logistics Middle East gains supp ..

Seatrade Maritime Logistics Middle East gains support from region’s leading ma ..

1 hour ago
 Maktoum bin Mohammed appoints Rupert Keeley to DFS ..

Maktoum bin Mohammed appoints Rupert Keeley to DFSA’s Board of Directors

2 hours ago
 Sania’s selfies on New Year’s eve trigger fres ..

Sania’s selfies on New Year’s eve trigger fresh debate on social media

2 hours ago

Shaheen Afridi to resume rehabilitation under men’s team’s medical staff tod ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.