UrduPoint.com

20,000 Runners Race At Tel Aviv Night Run

Zeeshan Mehtab 1 minute ago Thu 11th November 2021 | 04:42 PM

20,000 runners race at Tel Aviv Night Run

Around 20,000 runners participated in the 2021 Tel Aviv night race, held in the Israeli coastal city on the night between Wednesday and Thursday

JERUSALEM, Nov. 11 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2021 ) :Around 20,000 runners participated in the 2021 Tel Aviv night race, held in the Israeli coastal city on the night between Wednesday and Thursday.

The annual 10km race resumed after being canceled in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic and included music events.

The race was held on the main streets of Tel Aviv and was divided into four heats due to the COVID-19 guidelines of the Israeli Ministry of Health.

The winner among the men runners was Daniel Mulushet, with a result of 30:38, while among the women the winner was Maya Brickman, with a result of 40:20.

Tel Aviv Mayor Ron Huldai said that "it was a great race that reminded us how good is to get back to our routines, and how much we missed big sporting events in the city."

