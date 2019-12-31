2010s decade: Babar Azam ends on top of T20I rankings

The year 2019 ends today (Tuesday) and marks the conclusion of the 2010s decade as well

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 31st December, 2019) The year 2019 ends today (Tuesday) and marks the conclusion of the 2010s decade as well. 897 Twenty20 Internationals (T20Is) were played in the last ten years and 249578 runs were scored.

Pakistan's Babar Azam ended the decade on top of the ICC T20I Rankings for batsmen.

He is the only batsman to have topped the rankings for two consecutive years in the past ten years, and one of the three players to have finished the year on top twice.