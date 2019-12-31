UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

2010s Decade: Babar Azam Ends On Top Of T20I Rankings

Muhammad Rameez 1 minute ago Tue 31st December 2019 | 05:19 PM

2010s decade: Babar Azam ends on top of T20I rankings

The year 2019 ends today (Tuesday) and marks the conclusion of the 2010s decade as well

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 31st December, 2019) The year 2019 ends today (Tuesday) and marks the conclusion of the 2010s decade as well. 897 Twenty20 Internationals (T20Is) were played in the last ten years and 249578 runs were scored.

Pakistan's Babar Azam ended the decade on top of the ICC T20I Rankings for batsmen.

He is the only batsman to have topped the rankings for two consecutive years in the past ten years, and one of the three players to have finished the year on top twice.

Related Topics

ICC Babar Azam 2019 Top

Recent Stories

Manpower export to Saudi Arabia goes up by 191 % i ..

26 seconds ago

Dollar loses 09 paisa in interbank

29 seconds ago

Australia’s Fox Sports announces new Test team

12 minutes ago

Provincial disaster management authority (PDMA) pr ..

5 minutes ago

Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2019-20)

5 minutes ago

Chief Minister Inspection Team (CMIT) finalized 12 ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.