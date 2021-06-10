UrduPoint.com
2020-21 PSA World C'ships Tickets Now On Sale

Thu 10th June 2021

2020-21 PSA World C'ships tickets now on sale

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2021 ) :The tickets for the PSA World Championships were now on sale, with the best players in the world set to appear at the University Club of Chicago between July 14-22.

The University Club of Chicago's stunning Cathedral Hall would provide the spectacular glass court setting for the world's leading players to compete for the sport's biggest prize, said a press release issued here Thursday.

The venue has hosted the Windy City Open, PSA World Tour Platinum event on 40 occasions since 1982 and would host the PSA World Championships for the first time in July when a $1 million prize purse, split equally between the men's and women's draws, will be on offer for only the second time in the sport's history.

Last time, the event was held in Chicago in 2019, Egypt's World Number Ones Nour El Sherbini and Ali Farag lifted the prestigious titles and they were expected to feature once again, alongside the likes of reigning men's World Champion Tarek Momen, World No.2 Mohamed ElShorbagy and USA's own Amanda Sobhy.

Squash fans can also stay up to date and follow the tournament on Twitter and Facebook as well as the tournament's official website.

More Stories From Sports

