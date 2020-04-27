2020 Disney Inspiration Run to be held online

The 2020 Disney Inspiration Run which was scheduled to take place at Shanghai Disney Resort will instead be held in a new 'Virtual Run' format for the first time, the resort announced on Monday

"There are no restrictions on the time, venues or routes of this race. Participants can use any running app to record the race. The race should be completed at a single time within a specified race period from April 28, 2020 through June 30, 2020," the announcement said.

After completing the race, participants need to log on to the Disney Inspiration Run official website to provide the completion information and a screenshot of the race recorded by the running app.

Runners aged five and older are allowed to take part in the 3.5km run, while the 5km and 10km races require the participants to be 16 or above.

The kids Run will be open to children aged two to five with an accompanying parent or guardian.

Participants who have successfully uploaded their results will receive a Marvel-themed medal and commemorative T-shirt.