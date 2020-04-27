UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

2020 Disney Inspiration Run To Be Held Online

Zeeshan Mehtab 1 minute ago Mon 27th April 2020 | 02:28 PM

2020 Disney Inspiration Run to be held online

The 2020 Disney Inspiration Run which was scheduled to take place at Shanghai Disney Resort will instead be held in a new 'Virtual Run' format for the first time, the resort announced on Monday

SHANGHAI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2020 ) :The 2020 Disney Inspiration Run which was scheduled to take place at Shanghai Disney Resort will instead be held in a new 'Virtual Run' format for the first time, the resort announced on Monday.

"There are no restrictions on the time, venues or routes of this race. Participants can use any running app to record the race. The race should be completed at a single time within a specified race period from April 28, 2020 through June 30, 2020," the announcement said.

After completing the race, participants need to log on to the Disney Inspiration Run official website to provide the completion information and a screenshot of the race recorded by the running app.

Runners aged five and older are allowed to take part in the 3.5km run, while the 5km and 10km races require the participants to be 16 or above.

The kids Run will be open to children aged two to five with an accompanying parent or guardian.

Participants who have successfully uploaded their results will receive a Marvel-themed medal and commemorative T-shirt.

Related Topics

Shanghai April June 2020 From Race

Recent Stories

S. Korea approves plan to develop new combat syste ..

2 minutes ago

New Zealand Wins 'Battle' Against Community Transm ..

2 minutes ago

Saudi-led coalition demands end to any escalation ..

2 minutes ago

WHO impressed by Pakistan's efforts to establish t ..

2 minutes ago

Virus cases top 15,400, deaths over 200 in Israel

2 minutes ago

Papua New Guinea seizes Barrick, Zijin gold mine

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.